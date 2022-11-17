Annapolis Symphony Beethoven
Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief <-----
Mike Pantelides For County Council MiPa <-----
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
<------
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Crosby Promotes Pommerehn and Dooher to EVP

| November 17, 2022, 10:39 AM

Gillian Pommerehn (L) and Carrie Dooher (R)

Crosby Marketing Communications has promoted Gillian Pommerehn and Carrie Dooher to Executive Vice President.

Pommerehn will serve as Executive Vice President, PR & Reputation Management. As the firm’s chief public relations strategist for the past 15 years, she leads a seasoned team of professionals implementing innovative media relations and crisis communications programs across Crosby’s practice areas. She also oversees national awareness campaigns that help shape attitudes, inspire behavior change, and motivate action for clients that include DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She leads the firm’s promotional activities, staff events and community outreach programs that strengthen Crosby’s culture of Inspiring Actions That Matter™.

A Crosby team member for four years, Dooher has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Senior Strategist.  She leads Crosby’s partnership with the Peace Corps, overseeing teams that drive branding and a comprehensive integrated marketing campaign to build awareness and increase volunteer applications. She also strategically guides national integrated marketing and behavior-change campaigns for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, CDC and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration that engage professional stakeholder groups and diverse consumer audiences.

“Gillian and Carrie are trusted counselors, and both exemplify the type of purpose and passion Crosby brings to helping clients improve their business and social impact,” said Crosby President and CEO Raymond Crosby. “They are strong leaders who will be instrumental in our continued growth.”

Category: NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake