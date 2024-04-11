Essential Guide to the 2024 Bay Bridge Boat Show: Everything You Need to Know

As the boating season sets sail, the 2024 Bay Bridge Boat Show is the event you can’t miss. Scheduled for April 12-14 at Bay Bridge Marina, Stevensville, MD, it’s a haven for power boaters, anglers, and water sports enthusiasts. Here’s your ultimate guide to making the most of this picturesque event on Chesapeake Bay’s Eastern Shore.

Your Bay Bridge Boat Show Checklist:

Discover a World of Boating: Dive into an extensive array of powerboats. From sleek fishing boats to opulent cruisers, explore over 250 boats from more than 20 leading manufacturers. All in-water!

Dive into an extensive array of powerboats. From sleek fishing boats to opulent cruisers, explore over 250 boats from more than 20 leading manufacturers. All in-water! Hands-On Experience at Prop Talk Demo Dock: Get up close and personal with your dream boat. The Demo Dock offers you the chance to take the helm and feel the thrill of various boat models.

Get up close and personal with your dream boat. The Demo Dock offers you the chance to take the helm and feel the thrill of various boat models. Environmental Insight at Chesapeake Invasives Corner: Embrace environmental stewardship with sessions on invasive species by FishTalk Magazine. It’s all about preserving the Bay’s natural beauty.

Embrace environmental stewardship with sessions on invasive species by FishTalk Magazine. It’s all about preserving the Bay’s natural beauty. Boost Your Boating IQ: Attend free educational seminars. Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned sailor, there’s something for everyone, including family-friendly boating courses by Boat US.

Attend free educational seminars. Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned sailor, there’s something for everyone, including family-friendly boating courses by Boat US. Savor the Local Flavors: Enjoy the diverse culinary offerings of the Bay. Indulge in local beer, delicious eats, and family-friendly treats like ice cream.

Enjoy the diverse culinary offerings of the Bay. Indulge in local beer, delicious eats, and family-friendly treats like ice cream. Fashion on the Waves: Don’t miss the Chesapeake Bay fashion show featuring Shanks Golf Apparel’s versatile, sun-protective sportswear, perfect for any water-bound woman.

Don’t miss the Chesapeake Bay fashion show featuring Shanks Golf Apparel’s versatile, sun-protective sportswear, perfect for any water-bound woman. Win Exciting Prizes: Simply by purchasing your tickets online or registering at the show, you could win fabulous door prizes, courtesy of the show’s sponsors.

Whether you’re in the market for a new boat or just dreaming of the open waters, the 2024 Bay Bridge Boat Show is your destination. Experience the best in boating, education, and family fun all set against the scenic backdrop of the Chesapeake Bay.

Ready to Set Sail? Get your tickets now for the Bay Bridge Boat Show – the premier in-water power boat showcase in the region. Mark your calendars and join us for a nautical adventure like no other!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

