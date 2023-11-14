Daily News Brief | November 14, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

A Glen Burnie man died in a house fire. Two men were killed in a single-vehicle crash. A man was stabbed in Eastport and the suspect called police to let them know. The Masqueraders at the Naval Academy have a show this weekend and Profs and Pints returns tonight! It is Ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage, and we have THREE shows today.

Good morning, it is Tuesday, November 14th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Yesterday surprised me. Usually, I am like a slug on Mondays, but yesterday I got a lot of stuff done! So look for a few bonus pods this week! Anyhow, we have some news, so we better get to it, shall we?

A Glen Burnie man died in a house fire early yesterday morning. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched just before 1:00 AM for a house fire with possible entrapment in the 200 block of Carroll Road. The house was well-involved on arrival and they located the resident, 63-year-old Alfred Berge deceased. 57 firefighters from the County and Ft. Meade responded and it took an hour to control. The fire marshal is investigating the cause and origin, but it appears accidental at this point. This is the sixth fire fatality of the year in the County.

On Sunday morning, two men were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Shady Side. A Toyota Rav 4 was traveling east on Shady Side Road near Deep Cove Road when it left the road for an unknown reason. It went into a ditch and struck a fence and BGE pole. The driver, Christian Alvarado of Lanham, and passenger Jason Solano of Rockville, died at the scene. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

And on Saturday night in Annapolis, a man was flown to shock trauma in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Eastport at the Eastport Community Center. We understand he is in stable condition now. The police did not have to solve this crime as the suspect called them up shortly afterward and explained that he was still at the scene, with the weapon. He stated that the victim and him had been arguing and the victim assaulted him first and he responded by stabbing him. Police went back to the scene to arrest the 34-year-old Annapolis resident. He was charged with assault and is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Let’s slide into some better news. If you are up for some incredible theater, the Naval Academy’s Masqueraders are presenting Rossum’s Universal Robots this weekend at Mahan Hall at the Academy. This will sell out so that’s why I am mentioning it now. Tickets are available at navyperforms.showare.com and the show is at 7:30 PM both nights.

But sooner– like tonight! Profs and Pints comes back to the Graduate Hotel with another fascinating talk on how and when the Pacific became America’s new frontier. The discussion will be led by USNA Assistant Professor Chris Costello. These are always VERY interesting. The talk gets underway at 6:00 PM, and you can get tickets in advance at profsandpints.com and save a few bucks, or get them at the door for $17!

A hilarious comedian, Brian Posehn on Friday evening, Petty Coat Junction–a Petty Tribute band NEXT Wednesday, and a band I know nothing about called Everything on next Saturday the 25th.

