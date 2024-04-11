Previously Convicted Sex Offender from Harwood Pleads Guilty to Distributing Child Pornography

Raymon Edward Dandridge, 39, of Harwood, Maryland, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court yesterday to distributing more than 20 videos depicting adult men sexually abusing toddlers and infants. The plea agreement was announced by U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves, FBI Special Agent in Charge David J. Scott of the Washington Field Office Criminal and Cyber Division, and Chief Pamela A. Smith, of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Dandridge is already is serving a sentence for possession of child pornography on a 2022 conviction in Anne Arundel County. Dandridge pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth in Washington D.C. to a federal count of distribution of child pornography. Judge Lamberth scheduled sentencing for September 18, 2024.

According to court documents, Dandridge, aka “D4ALL” and “Ray Gozeinu,” communicated with an undercover FBI agent on April 26, 2023, over an encrypted messaging service. During the chat, Dandridge sent the undercover agent 20 videos depicting the sexual assaults of prepubescent children. Later, Dandridge agreed to meet the undercover agent and the undercover agent’s purported 8-year-old daughter “to play with her” on the afternoon of Friday, April 28, 2023. Law enforcement arrested Dandridge when he arrived at the Washington D.C. location for the meet-up.

When he is sentenced, Dandridge will face a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison on the distribution of child pornography charge, due to his prior conviction. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was investigated by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force in cooperation with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth Division. The task force is composed of FBI agents, along with other federal agents and detectives from northern Virginia and the District of Columbia. The task force is charged with investigating and bringing federal charges against individuals engaged in the exploitation of children and those engaged in human trafficking.

This case was brought as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative. In February 2006, the Attorney General created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

