Daily News Brief | April 11, 2024

Today…

Police are investigating a shooting in historic downtown Annapolis. Delegate Henson has a bunch of ethics questions swirling about her. The Annapolis Rotary has some scholarships, but the deadline is Monday! Reynolds Tavern, the building, has been sold, but the tavern and pub will remain as is! The Annapolis Children’s Business Fair is on April 27th, and we have the info on that. And, we have info on the Local Business Spotlight coming up this Saturday!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, April 4th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Man– two spectacular days in a row! But I guess we need to pay for them with the next two! I am sure George will have the skinny on that. But first, we need to get through the news! So, shall we?

On March 9th, at 830pm, there was a shooting in the first block of West Street. There were no injuries and no property damage, but the Annapolis Police Department did find shell casings and evidence of the shooting. What was particularly interesting in their report, the APD seemed to go to great lengths to avoid the word “shooting.” It was called a “non-contact discharge” and they responded to a report of a “weapon discharge”. It almost sounds like either someone cleaning a gun and it went off or some sort of sex crime. But then again, this is in the first block of West Street and not Clay Street.

In political news, Maryland Delegate Shaneka Henson is embroiled in an ethics inquiry for a conflict of interest. The Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics found that while Henson was approving state bond funding, she failed to disclose her financial relationship with Kingdom Kare, a nonprofit receiving these funds. During 2022 and 2023, Kingdom Kare paid Henson for legal services, yet she did not recuse herself from processes where the nonprofit was involved. Henson, however, insists she had no participation in the filing of the legislative bond bills in question and was unaware that she was their legal counsel despite being paid by them. Additionally, an inquiry was sent to the Elections Board surrounding an advertisement in a Juneteenth program advertising her law practice along with her position as a delegate. The Ethics Committee has recommended that Henson not be allowed to serve on the Appropriations Committee (which was in charge of doling out the funds) and is restricted from participating in future legislative bond initiatives involving Kingdom Kare. This is a pretty deep story with several twists, turns, and reversals. Dana Munro of The Capital has a detailed story on it, and Delegate Henson has also posted a statement on her website- check them both out!

The Rotary Club of Annapolis has announced its scholarship program. It offers up to four $2,500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors from specified zip codes and home-schooled students–generally the Annapolis area zip codes. These scholarships, aimed at helping defray college expenses, require applicants to commit to community service, aligning with Rotary ideals. The application deadline is April 15, 2024, with more information available at AnnapolisRotary.org.

Reynolds Tavern, a historic Annapolis establishment dating back to 1747, has recently been sold to Dave and Diane Rey. The couple is committed to maintaining the tavern’s historic charm. The building, which has served various roles throughout history, continues to be a significant local landmark and watering hole, offering dining, accommodations, and a beer garden. The new owners are dedicated to preserving this link to the past while guiding the tavern into its next chapter. Of note, Reynolds Tavern and the 1747 pub remain, so nothing has changed there!

The Annapolis Children’s Business Fair is set for April 27, 2024. This fair is part of a global network that encourages young entrepreneurship, with children aged 5 to 16 running their own business stalls. The event, which promotes creativity and business skills, will include competitions for Most Original Business Idea, Highest Business Potential, and Best Presentation. The fair is expected to be a dynamic showcase of youthful enterprise and innovation. It all goes down at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Arnold from 1 pm to 4 pm. We have more info on EyeOnAnnapolis.net, or you can go to MarylandCuriosityLab.org

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we chat with Katherine Burke from Annapolis Collection Gallery–really quite a gem in the City’s Inner West Street and Arts District!

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 366 days this year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues all know about it as well!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And because it’s Thursday, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

