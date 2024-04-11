Yard Goats Shut Out Baysox!

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were shut out by the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, 8-0 from Dunkin’ Park on Wednesday night.

Hartford (3-0) got started early, as Baysox right-handed starter Seth Johnson walked a pair of batters, before conceding a two-out, two-run single to Warming Bernabel that gave the Yard Goats an early 2-0 lead.

Pitch count and long plate appearances were not friendly to Johnson (L, 0-1) on Wednesday night, who was only able to go 2.0 innings, allowing two runs and three hits with four walks and two strikeouts, firing 60 pitches. Right-hander Dylan Heid came on to pitch a scoreless third for the Baysox.

The wheels fell off the wagon for Bowie in the fourth. A double and a wild pitch early in the frame set the stage for a sacrifice fly to extend Hartford’s edge to 3-0. A double and error followed the sacrifice fly, before an RBI single made it 4-0 Yard Goats, and a walk immediately loaded the bases. Hartford’s Benny Montgomery would seize the opportunity to pull away for the Yard Goats, as his opposite-field grand slam made it 8-0 Hartford.

Right-handers Houston Roth and Kyle Virbitsky, along with left-hander Trey McGough would spell the Yard Goats bats from there, as Roth struck out five through 1.2 innings, and Virbitsky and McGough combined for three scoreless frames.

Offensively, the Baysox bats struggled to find the big hit on Wednesday. Despite collecting eight hits, including multi-hit efforts from Samuel Basallo and Dylan Beavers, Bowie bats went a combined 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 14 on base in the defeat.

The Baysox will look to get back on track Thursday, as their six-game set with Hartford is set to continue, with first pitch at 7:10 p.m. ET.

The next Baysox homestand begins Tuesday, April 16 against the Altoona Curve from Prince George's Stadium.

