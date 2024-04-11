April 11, 2024
Local News

Historic Ogle Hall in Annapolis Hits Market After City Rejects Planned Use

Ogle Hall, a historic property in Downtown Annapolis and a former site of the US Naval Academy Alumni Association, is now on the market, once again, after the City of Annapolis rejected its planned use. The current owners, having recently received approval for a 20-room inn and museum, are selling the property, which comprises three buildings across two parcels at the corner of King George St and College Avenue for an undisclosed price. This sale comes after the property’s acquisition by Fair Winds Capital Investments for $4.65 million, an amount that exceeded the original asking price by $650,000.

The Ogle Hall complex, known for its historical significance, covers a total area of 1.30 acres and a building size of approximately 14,000 square feet. The property is zoned C1 (City of Annapolis) and includes Ogle Hall, The 49 House, and the Carriage House. Ogle Hall itself, built in 1789, occupies 8,000 square feet. The 49 House, dating back to 1887, adds another 4,325 square feet, while the Carriage House contributes 1,760 square feet.

Fair Winds Capital Investments, a group with connections to Navy veterans and Naval Academy graduates, purchased the property with the intent to create an inn and event space, primarily for Naval Academy graduates. The Alumni Association had been hosting events at the property for decades. After an outcry from local neighbors, the City of Annapolis denied the owners’ intended use for the property stating that the Alumni Association had not been in compliance with the zoning and been hosting events illegally. A compromise was reached to allow the inn and a museum.

This development marks the second time in 80 years that Ogle Hall has changed ownership. The US Naval Academy Alumni Association and Foundation, who previously owned the property, built a new facility on King George Street.

As the property awaits new ownership, its rich history and the recent approval for an inn and museum offer a unique opportunity for potential buyers.

Business Daily News Brief Local News
Daily News Brief | April 11, 2024

Bitcoin Is Competitive, Try Other Investing Opportunities

