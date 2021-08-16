After 25 Years, Quantum Sails is Moving to Eastport

has proudly served Mid-Atlantic sailors for the past 25 years from our major loft in Annapolis, Maryland. We’re excited to continue that tradition from our new home in the historic Annapolis sailmaking community of Eastport. The new Quantum Sails Annapolis at 104 Severn Avenue will open on September 13, 2021. Quantum Sails Annapolis’ current location at 951 Bay Ridge Road will be open through September 12, 2021.

With the largest full-service facilities in the area, staffed by some of the industry’s top sailors, sailmakers, and designers, Quantum Sails Annapolis is uniquely positioned to provide the highest-quality sails, service, and support to sailors throughout Annapolis and across the entire region. By expanding our resources in this location, Quantum is further investing in the Chesapeake Bay sailing community and its strong East Coast network.

“Sailmaking has a long history in the Eastport district, and we’re proud to continue the tradition,” says Quantum Sails COO Andrew Scott. “This tradition is not only about making sails, but also about serving and supporting the local sailing community. The sailing and customer experience is at the core of everything we do. The new Eastport location sets us up to deliver on that promise at an even higher level.”

The new facility puts sailmaking on display and features a custom layout that is designed for efficiency and environmentally responsible practices. Located in the former Annapolis Performance Sailing (APS) retail storefront, the new Quantum Sails Annapolis loft is in the heart of sailing activity in Annapolis and within walking distance of yacht clubs and sailing-focused marinas.

“We’ve worked hard to create an open and inviting atmosphere,” says Charlie Saville, Quantum’s Global Director of Client Care. “We want sailors to feel comfortable stopping by anytime—even just to ‘talk shop.’ We want this to be a destination, whether sailors are visiting for the first time, stopping by before weeknight racing, or in town for a championship regatta. Every level of the Quantum team, from apprentice sailmaker to the VP of Design, is available and accessible.”

In addition to serving our satellite office at Herrington Harbour North, the Quantum team will be making daily and weekly rounds to marinas in the greater Annapolis area for sail service and general assistance. Call or email the loft for the current schedule, and subscribe to our email or follow Quantum Sails on Facebook to receive the latest information, including upcoming open houses and seminars.

The Bay Ridge Road location is slated to be developed as an extension of the nearby Bay Village Assisted Living & Memory Care community.

We spoke with Charlie Saville a while ago all about Quantum Sails–have a listen!

