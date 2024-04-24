April 24, 2024
Annapolis, US 71 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis Irish Festival Tickets On Sale Now! Bloomstone Jewelers Opens at Harbour Center with a Sparkle The Role of Random Number Generators in Hugewin Casino’s Fair Gameplay Daily News Brief | April 24, 2024 Baysox Drop Series Opener in Richmond
Local News

Bloomstone Jewelers Opens at Harbour Center with a Sparkle

Not a boom. Not a bang. But Bloomstone Jewelers opened on Friday at the Harbour Center in Annapolis with a big sparkle.

Bloomstone Jewelers, the only jeweler dedicated to lab-grown diamonds, cut the ribbon on April 19th. Planned to coincide with Earth Day weekend, it highlights the store’s commitment to sustainable practices. Constance Polamalu, owner and a key figure in the diamond industry, invites the public to explore the high-quality, lab-created diamonds, emphasizing their affordability and accessibility.

The store’s motto, “Grown with love and cut with precision,” reflects its approach to creating diamonds that meet high-quality standards. Polamalu has personally overseen the selection process and collaborated with skilled craftsmen to ensure each diamond meets these expectations. Additionally, Bloomstone Jewelers proudly supports Miss Earth USA, aligning with the pageant’s focus on environmental advocacy.

Featured Jewelry at Bloomstone Jewelers
Owner Constance Polamalu cuts the ribbon at Bloomstone Jewelers with Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and State Delegate Dana Jones
The Bloomstone Jewelers team led by owner Constance Polamalu
Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and State Delegate Dana Jones present Bloomstone Jewelers owner Constance Polamalu with citations commending the Grand Opening
Bloomstone Jewelers owner Constance Polamalu welcomes Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and State Delegate Dana Jones into the store.

Polamalu comments on the increasing demand for lab-grown diamonds, noting that these stones make the luxury of diamonds more accessible to a broader audience. She highlights the difference between traditional and lab-grown diamonds, stating, “Natural diamonds are often aspirational; lab-grown are attainable. Both deliver the diamond dream.”

Bloomstone Jewelers provides a seamless shopping experience. It offers a wide selection of styles both in-store and online at www.bloomstonejewelers.com . The store is committed to innovation and customer satisfaction and offers stylish, high-quality products.

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

The Role of Random Number Generators in Hugewin Casino’s Fair Gameplay

 Next Article

Annapolis Irish Festival Tickets On Sale Now!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ABC Events

ABC Events

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu