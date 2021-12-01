Winner for Lights Parade Artworks Selected

Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade will bring its 39th year to the Annapolis Harbor in just two weeks, Saturday, December 11th from 6 – 8 PM. This year’s platinum sponsor is the Annapolis-Eastport office of Long & Foster Real Estate.

The winning art for the Lights Parade, created by Annapolitan Barbara Brower, was unveiled on November 12th. It is featured on the EYC Lights Parade poster and other commemorative items. These are available at the Eastport Yacht Club.

This very popular holiday event is wonderful for the whole family. The Lights Parade typically draws up to 30,000 spectators who line the Annapolis waterfront for the two-hour parade. Forty or more boats, both sail and power, and of varying sizes and shapes are expected to participate. The parade route takes boats through two loops; one “below the bridge,” circling in front of Eastport, the Naval Academy seawall, and the famous city dock, the other circling the length of Spa Creek, “above the bridge.” This year the parade will also be filmed by drone and a video of the event will be made available the following week.

Visit the Spectators’ page of the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade website for up-to-date information on where to watch and park. Only high winds will cancel the Parade.

For boat skippers, the parade is an excellent opportunity to show off their boat or to showcase a club. There will once again be a “People’s Choice Award” on the Lights Parade Facebook page. Many other prizes are also awarded for various categories and sizes of vessels. Skippers may register their boats until Tuesday, December 7th at 5 PM. Additional participation information can be found on the Skippers’ page of the parade website.

