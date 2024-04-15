AACOPS Community Conversations Continue Tomorrow

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell’s Community Conversations events, designed to provide updated information on the performance of Anne Arundel County Public Schools and give members of the public the opportunity to speak with key school system leaders, resume this week with an event at Northeast High School.

Each of the one-hour events will begin with remarks from Dr. Bedell and culminate with time for attendees to speak with members of Dr. Bedell’s Cabinet about topics of interest to them.

“At the first two events in this series we have had productive conversations and addressed the needs of many in our communities,” Dr. Bedell said. “It is important for our team and me to make ourselves available because that is what establishes and reinforces relationships that are so critical to student success. We are looking forward to the conversations that will take place at the remaining events.”

Cabinet members in attendance at these events will be:

Chief of Staff Mychael Dickerson (Strategic Plan, Legislative and Policy, Maryland’s Blueprint and its impact on AACPS, business and community development)

Deputy Superintendent Monique Jackson (mental health supports, discipline, school security, community schools, student leadership, athletics, redistricting – academics)

Chief Operating Officer Dr. Bill Heiser (redistricting – logistics, school facilities, food and nutrition services, transportation)

Chief Academic Officer Dr. Marquis Dwarte (curriculum, school performance, advanced/gifted and talented programming, special education)

Chief Equity Officer Dr. Maisha Gillins (educational equity, mentorships, community collaboration)

Chief Communications Officer Bob Mosier (communications, School and Family Partnerships, International Welcome Center, Design & Print Services, AACPS-TV)

Chief Information Officer Mike Borkoski (technology, Chromebook reconciliation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence)

Chief Financial Officer Matt Stanski (FY2025 budget, financial implications of Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, grants, teacher allocations)

Chief Human Resources Officer Jessica Cuches (recruitment, retention, workforce diversity, vacancies)

Chief Accountability Officer Jason Dykstra (state report cards for schools – ESSA, testing requirements, PowerSchool Parent Portal, strategic plan scorecard, College & Career readiness requirements)

Members of the Board of Education may also be in attendance.

Attendees who do not have a chance to have their questions answered at events will be provided with an avenue to record them and receive an email response.

Events are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, April 16, 2024: Northeast High School, 6 p.m. (this event was rescheduled from March 13, 2024, so that members of the Northeast High School community could watch their school’s boys basketball team compete in the state basketball playoffs).

Monday, April 22, 2024: Glen Burnie High School, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24, 2024: South River High School, 6 p.m.

Monday, May 6, 2024: North County High School, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 8, 2024: Meade Middle School, 6 p.m.

Anyone who requires interpretative services, including American Sign Language, for any of the events is asked to call 410-266-3454 or send email to [email protected] so that appropriate arrangements can be made.

For those who cannot attend any session, a video of Dr. Bedell’s remarks from one of the sessions will be posted online.

