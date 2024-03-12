March 12, 2024
Annapolis, US 67 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Edgewater Standoff Ends Peacefully Homestead Gardens to Host 19th Annual Davidsonville Green Expo on March 23rd Bonus Podcast: 5th Graders, Celebrate Your Mom With Zachary’s Jewelers! Rotary Is Accepting Scholarships Apps from College Bound Students Daily News Brief | March 12, 2024
Local News

Edgewater Standoff Ends Peacefully

Following an extensive standoff with law enforcement, a 35-year-old man from Edgewater was apprehended outside his residence on Midland Road on Monday evening. He is now facing charges of second-degree assault, along with additional allegations of reckless endangerment and firearm-related offences, according to court documents.

The man, currently detained at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond, was the subject of astand off that began shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2024. Anne Arundel County Police officers were called to a residence on the 1600 block of Midland Road and informed by a member of the household that the man had physically assaulted another individual in the house, including using a headlock and forcibly twisting their arm.

By the time of police arrival, the man had locked himself in a bathroom, armed with a handgun and a long gun, and was also wearing bulletproof body armor. The police department, utilizing numerous resources, managed to ensure that the man was the only individual in the house before taking steps to apprehend him safely.

The man was prohibited from owning a firearm due to a previous conviction. A court date has not been scheduled.

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

Homestead Gardens to Host 19th Annual Davidsonville Green Expo on March 23rd

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

AMM Events

AMM Events

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu