Edgewater Standoff Ends Peacefully

Following an extensive standoff with law enforcement, a 35-year-old man from Edgewater was apprehended outside his residence on Midland Road on Monday evening. He is now facing charges of second-degree assault, along with additional allegations of reckless endangerment and firearm-related offences, according to court documents.

The man, currently detained at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond, was the subject of astand off that began shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2024. Anne Arundel County Police officers were called to a residence on the 1600 block of Midland Road and informed by a member of the household that the man had physically assaulted another individual in the house, including using a headlock and forcibly twisting their arm.

By the time of police arrival, the man had locked himself in a bathroom, armed with a handgun and a long gun, and was also wearing bulletproof body armor. The police department, utilizing numerous resources, managed to ensure that the man was the only individual in the house before taking steps to apprehend him safely.

The man was prohibited from owning a firearm due to a previous conviction. A court date has not been scheduled.

