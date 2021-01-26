Naval Academy Alumni Association & Foundation puts historic Ogle Hall up for sale

Historic Ogle Hall is for sale.

If you have $4,000,000 laying around you can be the proud new owner of three buildings on nearly 3/4 acre of prime real estate in historic downtown Annapolis.

The sale will include three buildings with seven fireplaces and off-street parking for eleven cars. According to the listing:

For the first time in 77 years, we are pleased to present the opportunity to purchase 247 King George Street (currently used by the US Naval Academy as the “Alumni House”), along with 49 College Avenue. This is truly a spectacular property with many possibilities for a new buyer, and represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire one of the most sought-after pieces of real estate (and a piece of history) in the state’s Capital. All structures are currently being used by the US Naval Academy Alumni Associatin & Foundation for non-profit office space and affiliated affairs, however, the property could serve as an absolutely extraordinary home/family compound, B & B/Inn, etc. Located on the prominent corner of King George St. & St. Johns College, large rear patio space, perfect for entertaining or events. There is also a separate elevator-served entrance serving Ogle Hall.

The Naval Academy Alumni Association & Foundation will be relocating into a new facility currently under construction on The Yard. Completion of that building is expected in the summer os 2022.

