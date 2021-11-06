72 Hours In Annapolis : Three Shootings, One Armed Home Invasion, Two Shots Fired

The City of Annapolis is seeing a spike in violent crime over the past three to include three shootings which sent three to trauma centers, an armed home invasion and several reports of shots fired with no victim.

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Mid-day Shooting at Bay Ridge Road and Cypress Road. One victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Armed Home Invasion Paddington Place. Police have classified it as a burglary; but an armed man entered a home through an unlocked sliding door, pointed a gun at the resident, and fled.

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Shots were fired at Bens Drive and Marcs Court. No victim was reported but significant damage to the building and vehicle.

Friday, November 5, 2021

Shots fired on Clay Street. There is no police report yet, but an off-duty police officer began a pursuit. There is no work on a victim or property damage at this point. This incident occurred about 90 minutes after the Mayor and Police Chief held a press conference to announce an arrest in a murder that happened near that same location on October 14th. Mid-day shooting at Forest and Tyler. One victim, a male was flown to shock trauma after being shot multiple times Shooting on President Street. At 8:15 pm a man was shot multiple times in his chec=st and was flown to shock trauma.

We are presently examining documents provided to Eye On Annapols via. Public Information Act Request to determine if the crime in the City of Annapolis is being accurately reported to the public. We expect to have a report sometime later next week or early the following.

