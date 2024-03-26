BREAKING: Key Bridge Collapses Overnight After Being Struck by Ship

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, collapsed after a collision with a large container ship early Tuesday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., the ship hit a central column of the bridge on Interstate 695, resulting in a fire and the fall of several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, into the Patapsco River.

The Maryland Transportation Authority announced the closing on Twitter.

All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured. #MDTraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) March 26, 2024

My office is in close communication with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, and the Baltimore Fire Department as emergency personnel are on the scene following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. I have declared a State of Emergency here in Maryland and we are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration. We are thankful for the brave men and women who are carrying out efforts to rescue those involved and pray for everyone’s safety. We will remain in close contact with federal, state, and local entities that are carrying out rescue efforts as we continue to assess and respond to this tragedy. Governor Wes Moore

The Francis Scott Key Bridge is a major artery and part of I-695 around the eastern side of Baltimore. This is a major catastrophe. Prayers for the 20 people missing. pic.twitter.com/mtnqaZmAwE — Ward Carroll 🇺🇸 (@wardcarroll) March 26, 2024

Rescuers were searching for at least seven people in the water.

The Singapore-flagged container ship, named “Dali,” was responsible for the collision. The ship, which had just left the P{ort of Baltimore, was en route to Colombo, Sri Lanka, according to Marine Traffic and Vessel Finder data.

At 1:20.45 (time stamp in the upper left corner is the time of collapse.

My office is in close communication with U.S. Transportation @SecretaryPete Buttigieg, Baltimore @MayorBMScott, @BaltCoExec, and @BaltimoreFire as emergency personnel are on the scene following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) March 26, 2024

THE Anne Arundel County Fire Department has sent several crews to the scene to assist and the County Executive has been in touch with the Governor and his counterparts in Baltimore City and County.

The Key Bridge was struck by a container ship this morning and is totally collapsed.



Anne Arundel County rescue teams are on site.



I’ve spoken with @GovWesMoore, @MayorBMScott, and @BaltCoExec. — County Executive Steuart Pittman (@AACoExec) March 26, 2024

The FBI’s Baltimore office reported its agents are at the scene with other local, state, and federal partners.

For harbor crossings, alternate routes include:

Interstate 95/Fort McHenry Tunnel (Maximum height: 14 feet, 6 inches; maximum width: 11 feet)

Interstate 895/Baltimore Harbor Tunnel (Maximum height: 13 feet, 6 inches; maximum width: 8 feet)

Vehicles carrying hazardous materials, including propane over 10 pounds, are prohibited in the tunnels and should use the western section of I-695.

