Annapolis Police 2020 Scholarship Winners Announced

The Annapolis Police Department recognizes the importance of higher education and has announced the Annapolis Police Scholarship Fund winners for 2020: Eva Coleman, Robert A. Dews, Denaye Pritchett, and Alexis Tackney.

The scholarships are funded through several anonymous benefactors, the Spring Fling fundraising efforts (the event itself was postponed until 2021), community donations, and the incredible partnership with the local Annapolis Papa John’s Pizza locations. For the second year in a row an anonymous donor made a generous donation in memory of those killed in the attack of the Capital Gazette offices in June of 2018: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiassen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters.

Content Continues Below

In conjunction with the 150th Anniversary of The Annapolis Police Department, the scholarship program was established in 2015, to award students from the City of Annapolis with tuition assistance. Students must have a 2.7 GPA, live in The City of Annapolis and demonstrate financial need. These scholarships can be applied toward college or trade school tuition. In total, the foundtion has now awarded scholarships to 17 Annapolis students.

Lt. Kevin Krauss of the APD Community Services Division stated “While the pandemic may have caused us to postpone this year’s fundraiser, we are extremely grateful to our donors for their unwavering support of our students.”

The 2020 winners are:

Eva Coleman earned a 3.81 GPA at Annapolis High School where she has been an honor roll student every semester of her high school career. Eva was a member of the Key Club all four years of high school and went on to become their Vice President. Eva also volunteered her time at the Lighthouse Shelter and fundraised for the annual Polar Bear Plunge. She was also given the Summa Cum Laude title upon her graduation.

Eva will attend Denison University where she will major in Biology. Her Biology teacher, Ms. Gummel, stated that “Eva has demonstrated herself as an apt student with a strong drive to help others.”

Robert A. Dews earned a 3.4 GPA at Annapolis High School where he made Honor Roll every semester. Mr. Dews was enrolled in the Annapolis High School International Baccalaureate program. He was also a part of the Robotics team, The Production Tech Crew, and the Rotary Interact Club. Robert was also a member of the Annapolis High Navy Junior ROTC program for two years. Over the course of his high school career, Mr. Dews enjoyed helping out in his local community by volunteering his time to often feed the homeless of Annapolis.

Robert will be attending The University of Maryland Baltimore County School, where he will major in Computer Graphic Design/Animation. The Section Chief of Prince George’s County Department of Corrections describes Mr. Dews as a young man with, “Strong leadership skills as a mentor/group leader

Denaye Pritchett earned a 3.60 GPA at Annapolis High school where she was a member of the National Honor Society and made the Honor Roll every semester. In addition to her academic achievements, Denaye was also heavily involved in community service, volunteering for organizations such as the Lighthouse Shelter, the Maryland Food Bank, Hood 2 Good and SADD. She was also played volleyball and was member of the step team.

Denaye will be attending Hood College where she plans on majoring in Criminal Justice. The Signature Program Facilitator at Annapolis High School stated that Denaye, “Respects and values different perspectives and her soft-spoken nature is calming and appealing.”

Alexis Tackney earned a 3.72 GPA at St. Mary’s High school where she was an honor roll student since 2016. Alexis dedicated herself to not only academics and athletics and was referred to as a “stellar athlete,” but also to community service. Alexis started coaching sports teams for the St. Mary’s school system in 2016. She was also inducted into the National Honor Society in 2018.

Alexis will attend Washington College and major in English. The Camp Director for Sherwood Forest Boys and Girls Camp states that Alexis is “a strong, outgoing leader in the community.”

The local Papa John’s stores have been supporters of the scholarship program since it was first launched. When ordering from the Annapolis area Papa John’s, please use the code APDSCHOLAR40 to receive 40% off your order. The Annapolis Papa John’s will donate 10% to the fund.

Planning will be getting underway soon for the 2021 Annapolis Police Scholarship Fundraiser in December. To learn about sponsorship opportunities, live & silent auction prize donations, or to volunteer…please contact Judy Buddensick at 443-994-2511, or by email at [email protected]

For additional information on the Annapolis Police Scholarship Fund, contact Lt. Kevin Kraus at [email protected] or visit AnnapolisPoliceScholarship.org

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB