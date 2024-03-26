Daily News Brief | March 26, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

A man was shot in Laurel over the weekend and police are asking for help locating the suspects. Three AACPS students each won a Ben Carson Scholarship. Maryland, Virginia, and DC all rank pretty high on the Global Innovation Index from WalletHub. The Ballet Theatre of Maryland is preparing to wrap up its season with The Sleeping Beauty. And the Annapolis Patch is reporting that Chick-fil-A is getting into the pizza game–ridiculous. It is Ticket Tuesday, and Rams Head On Stage has hooked us up once again and these are two great shows.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 26th, 2024 , and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Today is a good day! I am speaking with Kurt Griffey from Revisiting Creedence for an upcoming show at Maryland Hall, and then off to see The Zombies tonight at Rams Head On Stage! It’s a good Tuesday! Anyhow, we have some news, so we had better get to it, shall we?

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday in Laurel on Lauren Drive, where a 27-year-old male sustained a critical gunshot wound to the torso. He was rushed to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries. Witnesses reported a silver SUV fleeing the scene, and police are seeking information from the public. 410-222-4700

In school news, three Anne Arundel County Public Schools students have been awarded 2024 Carson Scholarships for their outstanding academic and community service efforts. The scholarship, established by Dr. Benjamin Carson and his wife, Candy, includes Angelo Arico from Freetown Elementary, Eli Pereira of Magothy River Middle, and Elle Valadao from Wiley H. Bates Middle among this year’s winners. Several other students have been recognized as Repeat Scholars for their continued excellence. It’s pretty cool that middle and elementary schoolers are getting a leg up on their education!

In a report released by WalletHub, the U.S. ranks third in the Global Innovation Index. The report details 2024’s Most & Least Innovative States, with the District of Columbia leading and Mississippi at the bottom. Maryland came in 6th, and Virginia in 7th. The ranking is based on 25 key metrics, including the share of STEM professionals and R&D spending.

The Ballet Theatre of Maryland is preparing to stage ‘The Sleeping Beauty’ at the Maryland Hall on April 26 and 27. This production, marking the end of the company’s season, features iconic scenes from the famous story, choreographed by Marius Petipa to Tchaikovsky’s music. Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch highlighted the blend of classical dance and storytelling in the ballet.

Lastly, in some BS news reported by the Patch–and I say BS not to Patch, but to the news. But Chick-fil-A’s College Park location has launched the Little Blue Menu, offering six new Chick-fil-A pizza pies. The new menu is part of Chick-fil-A’s ongoing efforts to expand its offerings beyond its traditional chicken menu. And top Chick-fil-A, I say stay in your lane. You do chicken well–don’t screw it up with pizza!

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and today, from Rams Head On Stage– and closing out the month with two amazing shows.. tomorrow the 27th, Mary Gauthier is coming back–and we did a bonus pod with her a while ago-that will be a fantastic show. And then, Thursday the 28th Of Good Nature–a fun reggae, funk, pop, happy kind of band. And, of course, you want to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for the rest of their amazing shows! But if you want either, let me know and I might hook you up.

And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

So, now. just hang tight George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your only locally forecasted weather report. All that’s coming up for you in just a bit.

