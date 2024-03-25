Bonus Podcast: Ralph Crosby Talks Poker, Politics, and Presidents

Annapolitan Ralph Crosby has lived a pretty amazing life. From a kid growing up in an apartment on Main Street in Annapolis, he became a newspaperman turned marketer and author. The founder (and namesake) of Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications, has authored four books including his latest, Poker, Politics & Presidents.

Leaning on the time spent at the National Press Club’s card room, Crosby took a deep dive into how poker (and other games) played into the office of the President of the United States. Extensive researach coupled with tales from the card room present fascinating look into every President from Geoirge Washington to Joe Biden. It is an viewpoint few have ever seen!

Poker, Politics, & Presidents is available online or at most bookstores, so plan to get it. And for a great local read, pick up Memoirs of a Main Street Boy!

But for now..

Have a Listen!

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

