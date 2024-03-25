March 25, 2024
Annapolis, US 45 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Brendan Sailing Receives Grant from The Kahlert Foundation to Expand Scholarship Opportunities The Role of Cryptocurrency in Disaster Relief and Humanitarian Aid Daily News Brief | March 25, 2024 Comprehending Ripple: In-depth Analysis of Token Economics Anne Arundel County Chamber Honors Local Businesses at Annual Awards Ceremony
Local News

Brendan Sailing Receives Grant from The Kahlert Foundation to Expand Scholarship Opportunities

Brendan Sailing has recently announced the acquisition of a substantial grant from The Kahlert Foundation, a development that promises to significantly enhance their scholarship program. This funding will ensure that more young individuals, especially those who might not have the means, can participate in Brendan Sailing’s life-altering summer programs.

Amid rising costs for delivering specialized, educational activities for young people with diverse learning needs, Brendan Sailing has reaffirmed its dedication to inclusivity. The organization has a policy of not denying participation due to financial limitations. In the previous year, over 60% of their young sailors were awarded scholarships, and the demand for such assistance has seen a 42% increase recently.

James P. Muldoon, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Brendan Sailing, expressed the organization’s gratitude towards The Kahlert Foundation for their continued support and shared their vision. “At Brendan Sailing, we never turn down a child for financial reasons. It is important that these children have the same opportunities to build social skills and teamwork, regardless of their financial position. On behalf of the organization, I want to thank the Kahlert Foundation for their continued commitment to Brendan. They have believed in our mission from the beginning and over the years have become a truly special partner.”

The support from The Kahlert Foundation has been instrumental in allowing hundreds of Brendan youth to develop self-confidence, independence, and other essential life skills. These achievements are pivotal in assisting them to realize their full potential and succeed in various aspects of life. Without this backing, many of these opportunities would not have been accessible to these children.

Jane Millman, Executive Director of Brendan Sailing, also praised the foundation’s critical support. “We are so grateful to the Kahlert Foundation for their ongoing support of Brendan Sailing. This generous gift will enable us to continue creating successes for youth in our programs this summer and beyond.”

Brendan Sailing is set to offer its programs this summer both at their Annapolis location and at St Mary’s College of Maryland. These programs, conducted by US Sailing certified instructors skilled in addressing diverse learning styles, emphasize hands-on learning and confidence-building through sailing fundamentals and seamanship. Registrations are now open for interested participants, with more details available on the Brendan Sailing website. Donations to support the growing demand for their scholarship fund are also welcome and can be made through their website.

Business Daily News Brief Local News Sports
Previous Article

The Role of Cryptocurrency in Disaster Relief and Humanitarian Aid

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

ABC Events

ABC Events

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

AMM Events

AMM Events

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu