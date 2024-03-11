AACPS Community Conversations Continue

Continuing his promise to be transparent and provide access to residents across Anne Arundel County, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell today announced a series of community conversations during which attendees will receive updated information on the performance of Anne Arundel County Public Schools and have the opportunity to speak with key school system leaders.

Each of the one-hour events will begin with remarks from Dr. Bedell and culminate with time for attendees to speak with members of Dr. Bedell’s Cabinet about topics of interest to them.

“I have said since I got here that we were going to build a culture of trust and accountability in the school district,” Dr. Bedell said. “Making ourselves available at sites across the county where it is easier for our families, students, staff, and community members to have access and get answers to questions is another way to do that.”

Cabinet members in attendance will be: Chief of Staff Mychael Dickerson, Deputy Superintendent Monique Jackson, Chief Operating Officer Dr. Bill Heiser, Chief Academic Officer Dr. Marquis Dwarte, Chief Equity Officer Dr. Maisha Gillins, Chief Communications Officer Bob Mosier, Chief Information Officer Mike Borkoski, Chief Financial Officer Matt Stanski, Chief Human Resources Officer Jessica Cuches, and Chief Accountability Officer Jason Dykstra. Members of the Board of Education may also be in attendance.

Attendees who do not have a chance to have their questions answered at events will be provided with an avenue to record them and receive an email response.

Events are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, March 13, 2024: Northeast High School, 6 p.m.

Monday, April 22, 2024: Glen Burnie High School, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24, 2024: South River High School, 6 p.m.

Monday, May 6, 2024: North County High School, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 8, 2024: Meade Middle School, 6 p.m.

Anyone who requires interpretative services, including American Sign Language, for any of the events is asked to call 410-266-3454 or send email to [email protected] so that appropriate arrangements can be made.

For those who cannot attend any session, a video of Dr. Bedell’s remarks from one of the sessions will be posted online.

