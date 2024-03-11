Limited Tickets for Annapolis Cup On Sale This Friday

The historic rivalry between St. John’s College and the U.S. Naval Academy will be celebrated with the 40th anniversary of the Annapolis Cup croquet match on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

St. John’s College President Nora Demleitner highlighted the event’s significance, noting the long-standing tradition and sportsmanship it fosters between the two institutions. Similarly, Naval Academy Superintendent VADM Yvette Davids expressed enthusiasm for continuing the tradition, emphasizing the friendly competition and unity it brings to the neighboring institutions.

This year marks the first time PNC Bank will serve as the presenting sponsor. Laura Gamble, PNC regional president for Greater Maryland, expressed pride in supporting this iconic event and acknowledged the legendary competition between the Johnnies and Midshipmen.

The Annapolis Cup began in 1983 following a challenge issued to the U.S. Naval Academy by a St. John’s freshman, sparking a spirited but friendly rivalry. The event, paused for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed in 2022 at the Naval Academy before returning to St. John’s campus in 2023. St. John’s currently leads the overall victory tally with 31 wins to the Naval Academy’s 8.

Approximately 4,000 members from St. John’s, the U.S. Naval Academy, and the Annapolis community are expected to attend the 2024 match. A limited number of tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, March 15.

For more information and tickets, please visit sjc.edu/croquet

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

