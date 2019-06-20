“Herrmann
Anne Arundel County Schools scrub class rank

| June 20, 2019, 12:11 PM
The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County adopted changes to its grading policy that eliminate class rank and alter the selection process for valedictorian and salutatorian, beginning with students who are entering Grade 9 in the 2021-2022 school year.

The changes passed by a 5-4 vote.

Valedictorians are currently selected based solely on grade-point average. Under a change adopted tonight, students who earn summa cum laude honors (weighted grade-point average of 4.3 or higher) after seven high school semesters would be eligible to apply to be class valedictorian or salutatorian. The honors would be based on a student’s character, leadership, scholarship, and service.

Winners would be selected through a school-based process to be determined by the Superintendent of Schools.

Source :

AACPS

