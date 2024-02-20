Daily News Brief | February 20, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and the Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Today…

Another way to afford post-high school education in Maryland. Graduation dates and times for all 13 high schools in Anne Arundel County. The Comptroller’s office is getting back up to speed after the tax return processing was delayed due to new software. The MRE is hosting its own free sock burning on March 3rd at the Dark Horse Tavern. And Ticket Tuesday has Rams Head Music, Live Arts Music, and food for you!

Daily Newsletter Subscription Link: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, February 20th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

If you were off yesterday, I hope you had an enjoyable Presidents’ Day! It was a pretty slow news day, but I imagine we’ll have a lot coming out today! Anyhow, we have a bit of news, so we better get to it, shall we?

Maryland 529, a division of the State Treasurer’s Office, is encouraging residents to take advantage of the Save4College State Contribution Program. This initiative, now in its 8th year, aims to assist lower to middle-income families in Maryland with saving for college, technical and trade schools, and certified apprenticeship programs. Since its inception in 2017, the program has distributed over $55 million to eligible applicants. Those who open a new Maryland College Investment Plan account may receive a state contribution of $250 or $500. Applications for this year’s program are open until May 31.

In other education news, Anne Arundel County high schools have announced their graduation ceremony dates. Graduating seniors from 13 county high schools will receive their diplomas at the Live! Event Center at Arundel Mills this spring. The ceremonies, part of an ongoing partnership between Anne Arundel County Schools and Live!, will be held from June 3 to June 7, 2024, and we have all the dates, times, and schools listed on EyeOnAnnapolis.net.

The Maryland comptroller’s office has reported progress in processing state tax returns following delays due to a tax system upgrade. About half of the approximately 530,000 returns received this year have been processed. The upgrade, part of a larger effort to modernize the state’s tax systems, caused early season delays but is now fully operational. The new Maryland Tax Connect portal, a key component of the state’s “Compass” project, aims to make the electronic filing process more user-friendly, efficient, and secure. Comptroller Brooke Lierman highlighted the need for this upgrade, which is expected to significantly enhance the functionality and reliability of Maryland’s tax systems. And I am not sure about this. The old system seemed pretty efficient to me–when I got a refund it was usually deposited into my back within four to five days of filing.

We all know about the Sock Burning and Oyster Roast at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park on March 23rd. Well, there’s ANOTHER one on March 2nd at the crack o noon. And by the time you can guess, it is sponsored by the Maritime Republic of Eastport. They are venturing out of the City and will host it at the Dark Horse Tavern with food, music, and fun. Bring your socks to burn and enjoy the day. The event is free, with an optional donation supporting local artist Rich Winford. And while you have your calendar out, the .05K Bridge Run is May 11th and the 2024 Tug is November 2nd.

And again, many thanks to all who continue to sign up for our daily news recap. I’m dropping a link in the show notes here, and remember it’s free, it’s short and sweet, and comes to your email inbox every day at 7:00 pm without any pesky paywalls!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and Rams Head on Stage came through again! Three choices–each for a pair of tickets in our most awesome seats! Time Loves a Hero, a Little Feat Tribute on Friday the 23rd, The Wolves of Glendale on Saturday the 24th, or Pat McGee & Friends on the 25th for an all-ages matinée–so if the kids always wonder what happens behind those 21+ doors– here’s a chance to show them! You want ’em, get in touch and ask–you might get picked. And be sure to check out the shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com. I will be talking with The Zombies and The Yardbirds shortly all about their upcoming shows.

OK, that’s a wrap, but first a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

So, now, hang tight because we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecasted weather report. All that’s coming up for you in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

