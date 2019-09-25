Gentlemen…are you ready for Blazers, Bourbon, and Cigars tomorrow?

The ladies had their chance in June, now it is the gents’ time.

Join Historic Annapolis at the William Paca House and Garden for the 6th annual premier gentlemen’s-only evening!

Blazers. Bourbon. Cigars.

Spend the evening networking with fellow businessmen and community leaders. Enjoy bourbon, whiskey, and other fine liquor tastings, along with cigars, delightful food from the area’s top chefs, and an array of vendors.

All proceeds benefit Historic Annapolis. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2019

Location: William Paca House and Garden, 186 Prince George Street

Time: 6 pm – 9 pm (VIP entry at 5 pm)

