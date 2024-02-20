New Traffic Signal Coming to Broadneck Peninsula

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has begun construction of a new traffic signal on MD 179 (Saint Margarets Road) at the Pleasant Plains Road / Old Mill Bottom Road intersection in Anne Arundel County. State Highway Administration crews will begin work using a flagging operation on weekdays during off-peak hours.

The new signal will alternate access between traffic along MD 179 and traffic entering from Pleasant Plains Road and Old Mill Bottom Road. The signal is equipped with cameras that will detect and efficiently regulate traffic flow on MD 179 between the two side streets – when the Pleasant Plains approach receives a green indicator to move traffic through the intersection, the Old Mill Bottom approach will be stopped with the red indicator. Then, Old Mill Bottom Road will receive the green indicator and Pleasant Plains will get the red.

Additional work will include upgraded signing and new pavement markings. Contractor McClean Contracting Inc., of Glen Burnie, will use a flagging operation, temporary traffic signs, barrels and cones to guide motorists through the work zone. Construction completion and signal activation is expected in the spring, weather permitting.

The State Highway Administration reminds drivers to stay alert, stay focused, look for reduced speed limits as well as driving pattern changes and slow down in construction zones. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

Questions can be addressed by the State Highway Administration District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603 for additional information.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

