February 26, 2024
Bello Machre Wants You to Take The Pledge

March 1st marks the start of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month (DDAM). In celebration, local non-profit Bello Machre, which provides a lifetime of loving care and support to those with developmental disabilities, is launching a campaign to create inclusive environments so that people of all abilities feel welcome and safe. The non-profit invites all of Maryland to take a pledge in support. 

This campaign will run throughout March with a goal of widening the community of inclusion and support for those with developmental disabilities. Take a listen to personal stories from KellyEric, and Samantha, who use Bello Machre services, and illustrate the power that an ecosystem of support can have, the same ecosystem the non-profit is working to expand further with this campaign.

To take the pledge, community members can post the image above (right-click and save) on social media and use the hashtag #DDAM2024. Donations will be used to further advance Bello Machre’s mission to build inclusive communities and provide a lifetime of loving care for those with developmental disabilities.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

