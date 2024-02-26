Bello Machre Wants You to Take The Pledge

March 1st marks the start of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month (DDAM). In celebration, local non-profit Bello Machre, which provides a lifetime of loving care and support to those with developmental disabilities, is launching a campaign to create inclusive environments so that people of all abilities feel welcome and safe. The non-profit invites all of Maryland to take a pledge in support.

This campaign will run throughout March with a goal of widening the community of inclusion and support for those with developmental disabilities. Take a listen to personal stories from Kelly, Eric, and Samantha, who use Bello Machre services, and illustrate the power that an ecosystem of support can have, the same ecosystem the non-profit is working to expand further with this campaign.

To take the pledge, community members can post the image above (right-click and save) on social media and use the hashtag #DDAM2024. Donations will be used to further advance Bello Machre’s mission to build inclusive communities and provide a lifetime of loving care for those with developmental disabilities.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

