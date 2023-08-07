Daily News Brief | August 7, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

A scam going around that APD wants you to know about. Should we report hoodie-wearing people? The MTA is making a push to publicize the 988 suicide and crisis number. Yesterday was Beyonce Day and also the day when Governor Moore became the ultimate rockstar father to his kids. Former Governor O’Malley came up short in the portrait department. And pod news, including Canines & Crosstreks and the local business spotlight with Play It Again Sports!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, August 7th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief

Well, I hope all of you crustacean-loving people had a great time at the Rotary Crab Feast–I have never been because I don’t like crabs but it does look like a blast! Anyhow, it is Monday, and George says we might have some dicey weather coming up, so we better get into it. So, shall we?

Anyhow, here we go!

The Annapolis Police Department is warning about a scam. Apparently, local residents are getting calls pretending to be APD asking for money for missed court dates. It seems that four local people have sent the fake police money. No police department will call asking for money. If you are in trouble and missed a court date, look for a certified letter, or a legitimate officer knocking on your door.

If you get a moment, take a listen to the APD’s weekly crime update on Facebook. Toward the end, Chief Jackson got a bit fired up at criticism leveled at the Department on social media and at one point reiterated the mantra “if you see something, say something” and suggested that if you see someone wearing a hoodie in summer, you should call the police. Based on a personal experience a few years back, I came across two hoodie-wearing people at 230 AM and called it in as it was in my neighborhood and they were sauntering in the middle of the street and then picked up the pace when they saw my car headlights. The dispatcher repeatedly questioned why they were suspicious, at one point asked if they were suspicious because of the hoodies. And ultimately, no officer was ever dispatched. So, I hope the chief makes sure that everyone in the department is on board. As someone on Facebook said, summertime hoodie-wearing people is pretty much the population of every middle and high school. Just as shorts and flip flop-wearing people are in February. Give it a listen and let me know what you think–the rant gets going just after the 20-minute mark.

988 is the suicide and crisis lifeline that was implemented in Maryland last July and it is a number to lend support to those in crisis. Well, the MTA is kicking up the visibility a notch or two and will be putting signs up at all light rail and subway stations and eventually the MARC stations. You will see signs on the buses as well. Again, if you are struggling, reach out by phone or text. There are people there to help you. 988.

Governor Moore declared yesterday Beyonce Day in Maryland. The artist played two shows at FedEx Field this weekend and the Governor attended both, along with the Obamas and Vice President Harris and her husband. But Governor Moore was brilliant–I am sure with a framed proclamation, he got the chance to go backstage and make the presentation, and in the same breath, sealed his title of Biggest Rock Star Dad when his kids go back to school and show the selfies with Beyonce when everyone is talking about what they did this summer!

In other Governor news–well an old one. Maryland Matters has a story that cracked me up. Governor O’Malley refused to have his official portrait done while Governor Hogan (egads..a Republican) was in office. So, now that Governor Moore is in, it was a go. They unveiled them a few weeks ago and only recently hung the portrait in the Governor’s Reception Room with all the other former Governors. But apparently, the artist did not get the memo on the size. And O’Malley’s portrait is anywhere from 30% to 55% smaller than the others. Whoops. The artist has agreed to paint a new portrait and at some point, Martin O’Malley will return to the walls of the State House.

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks segment on Friday–we featured two great dogs. An older pure bred Yorkie named Lady, and a young pit mix named Ruth. We had a post at noon on Friday with some great photos, our SPCA chat, and all the info on how to adopt them!

And on Saturday, we spoke with AnTwan Jefferson, an Academy Grad who now owns the Play It Again Sports store in Crofton! Hey, I just looked at my calendar and I need to see about getting some more businesses to speak with before I run out! If you know of a local business that wants to be featured on the Local Business Spotlight–let me know and I will reach out! There is NO cost to it at all.

Ann Alsina is here with us this morning with her Monday Money Report. And George Young from DCMDVA Weather here with the only locally forecast weather report you're going to find!

