THROWBACK: The Yardbirds and The Zombies at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!
UPCOMING SHOWS:
01/13 Patrice Rushen
01/14 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show
01/19 Daphne Eckman Band w. Heartside Trio
01/20 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band
01/21 The Smithereens feat. Guest vocalist Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms
01/22 + 23 Three Dog Night
01/24 Daley
01/25 Cris Jacobs Band
01/26 + 27 Bruce in the USA
01/28 AMFM & the Songbird Collective Presents: A Tribute to Joni Mitchell (All Ages Matinee)
01/28 Eddie 9V
01/29 Bobby Rush
01/31 Jim Curry Performs the Music of John Denver
02/01 + 02 G. Love & Special Sauce
02/03 Good Shot Judy
02/04 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premiere AC/DC Tribute
02/09 Comedian Paul Mecurio
02/10 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock
02/13 Naptown Brass Band
02/14 Curtis Stigers
02/15 The Police Experience
02/16 Steve Forbert & Freedy Johnston
02/17 Cowboy Mouth
02/18 Kendall Street Company (All Ages Matinee)
02/18 Big Head Todd & The Monsters
02/22 Glen Phillips & Shawn Mullins
02/23 Time Loves A Hero: A Tribute to Little Feat
02/24 Wolves of Glendale
02/25 Pat McGee & Friends (All Ages Matinee)
02/25 Secret Society
02/29 The Linda Ronstadt Experience
