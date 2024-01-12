THROWBACK: The Yardbirds and The Zombies at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!

Good Shot Judy

Saturday, February 3

8pm | $25

High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Band

Sunday, February 4

3pm | $27

Kendall Street Company

Sunday, February 18

12:30pm | $15 adv / $20 DOS

*All Ages Matinee

The Zombies: Different Game Tour

Tuesday, March 26

7:30pm | $85

Leonid & Friends: Performing the Music of Chicago

Sunday, May 19

3pm & 8pm | $65

**VIP M&G after early show

Chris Smither & Peter Mulvey

Thursday, June 6

7:30pm | $35

Davy Knowles & Jeffrey Gaines

Tuesday, March 12

7:30pm | $30

Red Wanting Blue

Thursday, March 14

7:30pm | $25 Adv / $30 DOS

The Yardbirds

Saturday, March 16

8pm | $65

UPCOMING SHOWS:

01/13 Patrice Rushen

01/14 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show

01/19 Daphne Eckman Band w. Heartside Trio

01/20 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

01/21 The Smithereens feat. Guest vocalist Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms

01/22 + 23 Three Dog Night

01/24 Daley

01/25 Cris Jacobs Band

01/26 + 27 Bruce in the USA

01/28 AMFM & the Songbird Collective Presents: A Tribute to Joni Mitchell (All Ages Matinee)

01/28 Eddie 9V

01/29 Bobby Rush

01/31 Jim Curry Performs the Music of John Denver

02/01 + 02 G. Love & Special Sauce

02/03 Good Shot Judy

02/04 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premiere AC/DC Tribute

02/09 Comedian Paul Mecurio

02/10 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock

02/13 Naptown Brass Band

02/14 Curtis Stigers

02/15 The Police Experience

02/16 Steve Forbert & Freedy Johnston

02/17 Cowboy Mouth

02/18 Kendall Street Company (All Ages Matinee)

02/18 Big Head Todd & The Monsters

02/22 Glen Phillips & Shawn Mullins

02/23 Time Loves A Hero: A Tribute to Little Feat

02/24 Wolves of Glendale

02/25 Pat McGee & Friends (All Ages Matinee)

02/25 Secret Society

02/29 The Linda Ronstadt Experience

