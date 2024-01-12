Stephen Lezinski Named VP at Barton & Loguidice

Barton & Loguidice (B&L), a multi-disciplinary consulting firm that provides technical solutions to public and private clients with 350 employees throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, announces that Stephen Lezinski, BCES of the firm’s Annapolis, Maryland office has received a senior-level promotion.

Stephen Lezinski, BCES, has been promoted to Vice President. A resident of Anne Arundel County, Maryland, he received his B.S. degree in Geo-Environmental Studies from Shippensburg University. Lezinski is a member of the firm’s Solid Waste Practice Area out of the Annapolis, MD, office.

