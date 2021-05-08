Hospice’s Virtual Tuscan Twilight Tasting Brings in $28K

Hospice of the Chesapeake is raising a glass to all of the community businesses and individuals who helped raise more than $28,000 during its Tuscan Twilight Tasting virtual fundraiser on April 22.

After picking up three bottles of wine from Vecchie Terre di Montefili of Italy and a charcuterie tray specially paired with the wine from Main & Market, more than 100 people logged in to Zoom for a guided tasting by the winemaker.

In between each bottle, participants enjoyed selections from Annapolis Opera performers. The emcee for the evening was Challie Samaras of Zachary’s Jewelers. Sponsors included Omni Business Solutions and Waldorf Toyota.

Director of Advancement and Volunteer Services Chris Wilson said the organization is very pleased with its first-ever virtual fundraising affair, which also was the first philanthropic event to include the community served by Hospice of Charles County. “Of course, with any firsts, you’re nervous about the outcome,” she said. “Our expanded community of generous individuals and businesses helped to make this a wonderful success. We are so grateful for all of our donors, from the tried and true to the very new, who have come to our aid during these difficult times.”

Proceeds from the event will support the organization’s hospice, supportive and bereavement care programs, and services provided to patients and families in Anne Arundel, Charles, and Prince George’s counties.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS