Life In The Area

Paul Shaffer Live in Concert: An Unforgettable Musical Journey

Get ready to witness the musical genius of Paul Shaffer as he takes center stage at the Maryland Hall on February 17, 2024, at 7:30 pm. Presented by Live Arts Maryland, this concert promises an evening of musical mastery that spans decades and genres.

Paul Shaffer, renowned for his iconic role as the bandleader on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” is a living legend in the world of entertainment. With a career that has seen him collaborate with music legends and entertain audiences worldwide, Shaffer’s talent and charisma are unmatched.

Audiences can expect to be immersed in a diverse musical journey that transcends genres, including rock, blues, jazz, and everything in between. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the magic of Paul Shaffer, this concert guarantees an evening filled with joy, nostalgia, and incredible musical artistry.

Paul Shaffer In Concert
Maryland Hall
February 17, 2024 | 7:30PM
TICKETS

One of the highlights of the evening will be the soul-stirring collaborations with The Annapolis Chamber Orchestra. These unique musical partnerships are sure to leave attendees speechless and create unforgettable memories.

Tickets for this not-to-be-missed event are available now. Gather your friends and family for a musical celebration that will resonate in your hearts long after the final note. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Paul Shaffer live on stage.

What makes this concert even more special is that 100% of the net funds raised from the event will directly support the programs and performances of Live Arts Maryland. By attending this concert, you not only get to enjoy a remarkable evening of music but also contribute to the enrichment of the arts in Maryland.

Live Arts Maryland has a rich history of bringing outstanding musical experiences to the community, and this concert with Paul Shaffer is no exception. It’s a night that promises to be unforgettable and is set to become a cherished memory for all in attendance.

Secure your tickets now and mark your calendars for February 17, 2024, at 7:30 pm, at the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. Join us for a musical journey like no other, as Paul Shaffer delivers a performance that will leave you mesmerized and uplifted. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to be part of a musical celebration that supports the arts in Maryland.

