January 2, 2024
Annapolis, US
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Light House Bistro’s Granola Expanding Thanks to Leadership Anne Arundel

Light House Bistro is expanding its impact—launching retail, wholesale, and e-commerce sales of its celebrated Cranberry-Pecan Granola with Purpose. “It all started with an idea”, Beth Rocca, Director of Light House Bistro Social Enterprises explains, “Effectively scaling our granola to serve wholesale, retail product, and e-commerce demands, will enable us to hire and train more employees and provide new skills training and job opportunities to our existing clients, ultimately, having a greater impact in the community.”

Rocca submitted a project proposal to Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), to get the project off the ground quickly. LAA is the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County. Rocca’s project was adopted by nine members of the Flagship Class of 2024, and they immediately got to work on the business plan and outreach efforts for Light House Bistro Granola. In addition to a business plan, the project aims to create new distribution opportunities for the restaurant’s signature “granola with purpose.”

“The exceptional quality and flavor of Light House Granola, combined with their socially conscious mission to impart life-changing skills, experience, and opportunities, make it a standout choice for the perfect holiday gift. We’re enthusiastic about getting involved and contributing to this effort,” expressed Laura Richards, Granola Project team member from LAA Flagship ’24.

Two local partners have signed on to pilot the program, Annapolis Market House and Bread and Butter Kitchen, with in-store retail sales and all profits benefiting Light House Bistro.

 Our support of Light House Granola is in keeping with our tradition of strong ties with local businesses, and giving back to the community in ways that enhance the dining and shopping experience for locals and visitors.

Michele Bouchard,  Co-Owner, Market House

At Bread and Butter Kitchen, we work with local farmers and vendors to source the best ingredients and products, develop strong partnerships with local businesses, and look for ways to give back to the community – Light House Bistro Granola fits right into that.

Monica Alvarado, Owner, Bread & Butter Kitchen

WHERE TO PURCHASE LIGHT HOUSE BISTRO GRANOLA:

  • Light House Bistro; 202 West St, Annapolis, MD 21401
  • Annapolis Market House; 25 Market Space, Annapolis, MD 21401
  • Bread and Butter Kitchen; 303 Second St A, Annapolis, MD 21403

ONLINE:https://www.lighthousebistro.org/granola

TO ADD LIGHT HOUSE GRANOLA TO YOUR CORPORATE GIFTS OR RETAIL SALES OFFERINGS CONTACT: Beth Rocca: [email protected], 410-424-0922

Business Daily News Brief Local News
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

