Daily News Brief | January 3, 2024

Today…

In Grano coming to West Annapolis. An earthquake rattled some doors in the area. The Light House Bistro is selling their amazing granola in local shops. The Maryland DOT released their 2024 resolutions on how we can all keep the roads safer. And, of course, we have some podcast news to wrap it all up.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, January 3, 2024, this is John Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

You want to be sure to stick around for George’s forecast because there is a storm brewing this weekend and I believe he said flakes! The snow kind– not the kind that are expected to arrive NEXT Wednesday! Anyhow, we have news so, let’s get into it, shall we ?’

A quick hit off the top–I am disappointed that Flamant ended up closing two days early and essentially screwed anyone with a gift card that was hoping to use it! But on a better note– we learned that In Grano, that wonderful bakery and sandwich place on Harry Truman Blvd is opening up at the former Flamant! Not sure if Perry will be moving or adding, but I kinda think this will be a second location because their other kitchen is off the charts!

A small earthquake rattled the D.C. Metro area, with a magnitude of 2.3. The Maryland Geological Survey explains that Maryland’s earthquakes are due to stress accumulation on very old breaks in the Earth’s crust, although the exact cause of this quake is unknown. Residents reported feeling the tremors generally in Montgomery County and no injuries were reported. Stress accumulation.. hmmm.

Another foodie story! The Light House Bistro expanded its impact by launching retail, wholesale, and e-commerce sales of its Cranberry-Pecan Granola with Purpose–which is amazing. The project, initiated through a proposal to Leadership Anne Arundel, aims to create job opportunities and skills training. So next time you are at the Annapolis Market House or Bread and Butter Kitchen pick up a pouch!

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration released their annual resolutions for road safety in 2024. Urging responsible driving, discouraging the use of the term “accident,” promoting myMVA accounts, checking vehicle recalls, emphasizing roadside safety, enrolling in Maryland Mobile ID, securing child passengers, and supporting environmental causes during vehicle registration are among the resolutions. We have them all on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and it’s worth a read. Let’s all resolve to be a better driver in 2024–heaven knows it has to be easier than the lose weight and stop drinking resolutions!

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we’re speaking with Emma and Karolyn, two of the big shots that make Third Eye Comics roll along. Owner, Steve Anderson joins us for a bit as well. I LVOE that store and they have some great exciting news coming out on this LBS–so do tune in on Saturday for that!

And by now, you know the drill. Please let your friends, neighbors, and colleagues know about our Daily News Recap email. It's free, it comes to your inbox every night at 7 pm and will keep you up to speed on all the top LOCAL news stories and it is paywall free! There's a sign up link right here in the show notes! And to follow up– we initially were shooting for 8,000 subscribers by the end of the year and we got it so I raised the bar to 9,000 and believe it or not we got that too. Can you help us get to 10,000?

