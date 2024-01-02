MVA Offers Up Ten Resolutions for Safer Roads in Maryland

As Marylanders head into 2024, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration released its annual list of resolutions to help ensure all road users are safe and prepared on and off the road.

Be the Driver Who Saves Lives

Maryland will likely surpass 600 roadway fatalities in 2023, the most the state has seen since 2007. Most of those fatalities were preventable. In 2024, we urge all Marylanders to make safe and responsible choices behind the wheel: Be the Sober Driver, Be the Make a Plan Driver, Be the Buckled-Up Driver, Be the Focused Driver and Be the Slow Down Driver.

If you have lost a loved one and would like to honor your loved one by providing their story on our virtual memorial, please visit here.

When we examine contributing causes of traffic crashes on Maryland roads, it’s apparent that most incidents are preventable. For example, drivers don’t accidentallypick up their phone and text while driving, or accidentally go 20 or 30 mph above the speed limit. It’s not an accident, but a choice to drive unbuckled, or to drink and drive. For that reason, refer to these incidents as “crashes,” not “accidents.”

A myMVA account allows customers to access their driver and vehicle information in real time. Customers can learn their REAL ID status, view copies of any correspondence the agency has sent to them, check their emissions deadline and complete more than 60 transactions online. With that many transactions now online, chances are you can complete your transaction without stepping into a branch office. To sign up for a myMVA account, click here.

Keep your vehicle prepared and in good working order by correcting potential issues before they surface. Open recalls can easily be checked with your Vehicle Identification Number and are free to repair at an authorized dealer. The Motor Vehicle Administration sends recall notifications with biennial vehicle registrations, but customers can also check here.

Maryland’s Move Over Law requires all motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals – such as hazard warning lights, road flares or other caution signals including traffic cones, caution signs or non-vehicular warning signs. In 2024, drivers should also make a conscious effort to move over when approaching work zones to ensure roadside workers have the space they need to do their jobs safely. MVA will be working with our partners to implement Governor Wes Moore’s Work Zone Safety Work Group recommendations during 2024.

In 2023, Maryland became the first state to offer Mobile ID on two major mobile wallet platforms – Apple Wallet and Google Wallet. Marylanders can add their driver’s license or ID card to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet and present it at select Transportation Security Administration airport PreCheck checkpoints, including at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Maryland Mobile ID allows users to keep their personal information secure and only present information that is required by the requesting agency.

Keeping a child safe in a vehicle is one of the most important things a parent or caregiver can do, and proper car seat and booster use is one of the easiest ways to do that. Maryland requires children under age 2 to be secured in a rear-facing child safety seat that complies with federal regulations until the child reaches the manufacturer’s height or weight limit for the child safety seat. More importantly, it’s the safest option for our littlest passengers. For more information on choosing the right child safety seat, visit here.

Multiple state agencies have joined together to provide guidance to motorists to keep them and others safe in the event of an emergency incident or minor vehicle crash while traveling. The most important reminder is the need to use caution and common sense, because every incident is unique. To be ready for the unexpected, motorists and passengers are encouraged to prepare their vehicle in advance to avoid and minimize emergencies, assess the situation when a roadside emergency occurs, use good judgment in deciding how to respond, and stay vigilant for other vehicles, because roadside emergencies are fluid situations that can change in an instant.

Drivers should make sure their vehicle is in good working order before getting behind the wheel. Make sure you have properly inflated tires, windshield washer fluid, belts and hoses in good condition, a filled radiator, a good spare tire, enough fuel and an engine with no known malfunctions. Motorists are encouraged to have an emergency kit in their vehicle including reflective triangles, a flashing warning light, flashlight, jumper cables, temporary flat tire repair, a blanket, water and a reflective vest.

Launched in November 2022, Conversations with Chrissy is a monthly podcast where host and Motor Vehicle​ Administrator Chrissy Nizer has one​-on-one conversations with agency partners and transportation and safety officials covering a variety of topics. Podcast guests have included the Maryland Cannabis Administration, Donate Life, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Maryland Motor Truck Association, among others. To listen in, click here.

Maryland vehicle owners can make a voluntary $1 donation – or any amount of their choosing – to the Pamela J. Kelly Tree-Mendous Maryland program when they register or renew their vehicle registration using the Motor Vehicle Administration eServices or a self-service kiosk. Proceeds help to fund tree plantings throughout the state and support efforts to educate citizens on the importance of trees and their role in maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

The Motor Vehicle Administration and the agency’s Highway Safety Office wishes Marylanders and all travelers a safe and happy 2024. For more tips and resources for staying safe on Maryland roads, or to learn more about the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office, visit ZeroDeathsMD.gov or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @ZeroDeathsMD.

