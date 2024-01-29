January 29, 2024
Do You Have What It Takes To Submit Your Shorts to the Annapolis Film Festival?

The Annapolis Film Festival is set to host its celebrated Annual Shorts Challenge, a highlight event where five selected filmmakers will pitch their short film concepts live in front of industry professionals and an audience. The 2024 edition of this competition will see the winner receiving a substantial production package, valued at over $30,000, to assist in the creation of their short film.

This year, the Shorts Challenge has adopted the theme “OUT OF THE BOX”, a call for filmmakers to venture into uncharted territories of creativity. This theme aims to inspire participants to explore unconventional methods in storytelling, concept development, technical execution, and other unique aspects that challenge traditional filmmaking norms. The goal is to foster originality and encourage a broad spectrum of narrative and documentary film styles.

Patti White, co-founder and Festival Director, expressed enthusiasm for supporting emerging talents who are striving to make their mark in the competitive film industry. The Shorts Challenge is an opportunity for these filmmakers to broaden their horizons and innovate.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, February 23, 2024, and filmmakers are encouraged to fully embrace the “OUT OF THE BOX” theme with their groundbreaking stories. Detailed submission guidelines can be found on the Shorts Challenge section of the festival’s website.

The Annapolis Film Festival is grateful for the support of its industry-leading sponsors, including The Maryland Film Office, Red Star (Baltimore), Henninger Media, Studio Unknown (Baltimore)/The Sound Department (Los Angeles), and Serious Grip & Electric. Lee Anderson, co-founder and Festival Director, expressed gratitude for these companies’ ongoing support, noting their dedication to nurturing filmmaking in Maryland aligns perfectly with the festival’s mission to provide a platform for original cinematic works.

The 12th Annual Annapolis Film Festival is scheduled to take place from April 4-7, 2024. For more information about the festival or the Shorts Challenge, interested parties can visit www.annapolisfilmfestival.org or reach out via email at [email protected].

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
