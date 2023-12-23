Local Business Spotlight: FarmUnity

Welcome to the fastest-growing non-profit organization ever. FarmUnity did not exist prior to April of 2023. And now, the small but mighty organization boasts over 100 volunteers working together as a community, farming a plot of land at the Crofton Library.

Are you scratching your head? Today we speak with the Founder, Jtendra Rathod, who had one brilliant idea that took off. Come together as a community, find a piece of land, and farm it for the benefit of the community. Pretty simple, really. And it resonated with the residents of Crofton. The Anne Arundel County Public Library (can they be any cooler?) donated about 4,000 square feet of land for the project, and now, Jtendra is looking to expand across the County (and maybe beyond).

If there ever was a poster child for “small but mighty,” this is it!

Have a listen.

