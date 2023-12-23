Diana C. DeBoy-Kean ’23 Graduates from Leadership Maryland

Diana DeBoy-Kean

Leadership Maryland recently announced that Diana C. DeBoy-Kean ’23, Community Relations Manager at Maryland Judiciary, has completed the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored DeBoy-Kean, a resident of Annapolis, and the entire Class of 2023 at its 30th graduation ceremony held December 5 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. As a graduate, DeBoy-Kean is now a member of Leadership Maryland’s powerful alumni network, consisting of more than 1,300 esteemed leaders from all industries and regions of the state.

DeBoy-Kean was one of 48 individuals chosen by a committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program. The class participated in an orientation and closing retreat that bookended five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities served as panelists and guest speakers.

“On behalf of our staff, board, and membership, I congratulate our 30th Leadership Maryland class on completing the program and joining our alumni family,” said David Fike ’16 (LM), president and CEO, Leadership Maryland. “From the very beginning, the members of this year’s class demonstrated their willingness to engage and learn as we traveled around the state. They truly embraced this experience and I am excited to see how they will apply it.” Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit www.LeadershipMD.org, call 410-841-2101 or email [email protected].

