Daily News Brief | December 19, 2023

Police are investigating a shooting at the Annapolis Town Center, an armed assault and robbery at Bay Ridge Gardens, and a shooting in Severn. A Crofton man has died as a result of injuries sustained in an incident with Anne Arundel County Police, and the AG is investigating. County Executive Pittman is upset that the Council did not pass the Affordable Housing bill. And it looks like the Orioles are staying put as Governor Moore announced that the lease is finally signed!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

And Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law is here with a legal brief!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

Good morning, it is Tuesday, December 19th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Changing things up a bit again. I spoke to Trevor, and there is very little happening over the next two weeks, so he and the Makers Minutes will be taking a two-week break and will be back next year. So Bridgett and Annapolis After Dark will be on deck tomorrow, and Canines and Crosstreks on Thursday and then nothing on Friday–so sign up for that daily news recap newsletter! Anyhow, we have some news so we better get to it, shall we?

We will have more info on this a bit later but there was a shooting last night at the Annapolis Town Center. This is in Anne Arundel County. The report is that the victim only suffered a graze wound, but we do not know the circumstances surrounding it just yet so check back at EyeOnAnnapolis.net a bit later this morning.

In Annapolis, a man was the victim of an armed robbery in Bay Ridge Gardens Apartments early Monday morning. According to the Annapolis Police Department, the victim was attacked, robbed, and assaulted by a male and a female. The female retreated into an apartment, and the male fled in a taxi. Yes, a taxi. The victim, for some reason, went to the Robinwood community to call the police and met them back at the scene to identify the female suspect who was arrested. The male who fled in the taxi–he’s still at large.

A 59-year-old Severn man is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot after allegedly shooting his former girlfriend. Anne Arundel County Police responded to the shooting on Blue Jay Court and tried to make contact with the suspect who was in his former girlfriend’s home. Police eventually entered the residence and discovered the man dead from a gunshot wound. The female victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

A Crofton man, Lavaughn Coleman, died after an encounter with an Anne Arundel County Police officer. Coleman was hit with a Taser on October 29th as he was fleeing officers. He fell and was injured, resulting in a serious head injury, and Coleman died on December 14th. The original incident is already under investigation by the Attorney General’s office, and this will complicate that investigation even further. Stay tuned.

Last night, the Anne Arundel County Council voted 4-3 against the Essential Worker Housing Access Act. County Executive Steuart Pittman expressed disappointment–nah, let’s call it what it was–he was pissed, calling it a setback for essential workers struggling with housing affordability. This was a signature piece of legislation for Pittman, and he says he “will instruct my staff to seek alternative administrative, legislative, and regulatory methods to encourage developers to construct housing that is affordable for the people our economy depends on. It’s what our businesses need for their employees, and it’s the right thing to do.”

Looks like the O’s are staying put. The Board of Public Works has unanimously approved a 30-year agreement between the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Baltimore Orioles. Governor Wes Moore lauded the deal which almost fell apart twice, ensuring the Orioles stay at Camden Yards for three more decades. The agreement aims to benefit Maryland taxpayers, promote diversity and inclusion, and spur economic growth in Baltimore. The Orioles, a cherished part of the community, are poised to have some strong seasons in the coming years if last season was any indication.

And again, many thanks to all who continue to sign up for our daily news recap.

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and now that the holidays are here–why not take in a show on us and Rams Head On Stage and relax a bit after Christmas? I have tickets to see the Hotel Paradise Orchestra–a fabulous big band evening next Tuesday the 26th, the Capitol Fools, the former Capitol Steps for some political improv on Wednesday the 27th, and Seldom Scene on Saturday the 30th!

So, now. just hang tight because George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your only locally forecasted weather report.

