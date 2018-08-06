“Herrmann
MD Higher Education Commission
“2018

Take a bite out of crime tomorrow at National Night Out in Annapolis and Anne Arundel

| August 6, 2018
Rams Head

The Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention is encouraging Maryland residents to participate in local National Night Out events to show both community and law enforcement support. Events are being held in every county and Baltimore City.

“This is a community-building event that promotes community involvement and raises crime awareness,” said GOCCP Executive V. Glenn Fueston. “Perhaps more importantly, it’s meant to bring neighborhoods together.”

While there may be additional community events, the list below represents the area’s more popular events.

  • Amy’s Place (Brooklyn)
  • Lula G Scott Center (Shady Side)
  • Earleigh Heights Fire Hall (Severna Park)
  • Corvias Warehouse (Fort Meade)
  • Obery Court (Annapolis)
  • Chambers Park (Annapolis)
  • Crofton Library (Crofton)
  • Annapolis Gardens (Annapolis)
  • Annapolis Walk (Annapolis)
  • Bay Ridge Gardens (Annapolis)
Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark