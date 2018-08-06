Take a bite out of crime tomorrow at National Night Out in Annapolis and Anne Arundel

The Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention is encouraging Maryland residents to participate in local National Night Out events to show both community and law enforcement support. Events are being held in every county and Baltimore City.

“This is a community-building event that promotes community involvement and raises crime awareness,” said GOCCP Executive V. Glenn Fueston. “Perhaps more importantly, it’s meant to bring neighborhoods together.”

While there may be additional community events, the list below represents the area’s more popular events.

Amy’s Place (Brooklyn)

Lula G Scott Center (Shady Side)

Earleigh Heights Fire Hall (Severna Park)

Corvias Warehouse (Fort Meade)

Obery Court (Annapolis)

Chambers Park (Annapolis)

Crofton Library (Crofton)

Annapolis Gardens (Annapolis)

Annapolis Walk (Annapolis)

Bay Ridge Gardens (Annapolis)

