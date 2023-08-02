August 2, 2023
Poker, Politics, and Presidents. Ralph Crosby Pens New Book

A new book, “Poker, Politics & Presidents,” by author Ralph W. Crosby, reveals the significant influence card-playing and other games had on U.S. presidents – from George Washington to Joe Biden – and, therefore, impacted all Americans. It illustrates how almost all presidents played games and used these and additional pastimes to escape the overbearing stresses of the presidency. The book also shows how cognitive games like poker and chess went far beyond stress relief, creating a link between those games and politics.

Crosby also discusses how numerous presidents used the camaraderie of poker games to their political advantage, some creating contacts that helped their rise to the presidency. It also details the author’s discovery that the highest-rated presidents were card players, which helped in their strategic thinking, risk-taking, bluffing, and ability to read their opponents, including their political adversaries and the country’s enemies.

Little-known personal anecdotes and presidential life experiences enliven the stories, including the following:

  • George Washington kept track of his many gambling wins and losses in his diary.
  • Thomas Jefferson played cards while writing the Declaration of Independence.
  • Theodore Roosevelt became accepted by New York saloon, backroom pols by playing poker with them, thus jump-starting his political career.
  • Franklin Roosevelt cheated at his weekly White House poker game.
  • Harry Truman played cards while awaiting the dropping of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima.
  • Dwight Eisenhower bought his first officer’s military uniform and his future wife Mamie’s wedding ring with his West Point poker winnings.
  • Richard Nixon financed his first congressional campaign with his World War II Navy poker winnings.
  • Barack Obama amassed political support through poker games with fellow legislators.
Ralph W. and Carlotta Crosby

Originally from Annapolis, Ralph is chairman and founder of the award-winning national marketing firm Crosby Marketing Communications, and a professional journalist. Earlier in his career, Ralph was a White House correspondent and an editor with the Kiplinger organization. In his off times, he would play cards at The Press Club with other journalists and hear stories about presidents who also played card games and other recreational activities. Ralph was fascinated with these stories and started writing them down, thinking they would someday make a great book. “Poker, Politics & Presidents” is the result. This is his fourth book.

“Poker, Politics & Presidents” is available on Amazon and through local bookstores. 

Editor’s Note: I received an advance copy of the book and will write a more detailed review when I finish reading it! And a podcast is in the works.(JF)

