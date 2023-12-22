After Arrest in Annapolis, Suspect Found With Drugs When Brought to County Detention Center

Anne Arundel County Department of Corrections officers discovered that a suspect, whom the Annapolis Police Department arrested, had a controlled drug substance upon arrival at Central Booking.

The 38-year-old Annapolis resident was apprehended on an outstanding warrant the previous day. After being arrested and held at the Annapolis Department overnight, the suspect was taken to the Jennifer Road Detention Center for processing. The illicit substance was discovered during her processing at Central Booking on December 21, 2023. The discovery was made just before the suspect was to be moved from holding to the general population.

The Annapolis Police Department Communications Department received notification from the Department of Corrections staff. An Annapolis Police officer responded to the jail and officially charged the woman with possession of a controlled drug substance. The seized substance was collected as evidence and subsequently submitted for further analysis.

This incident raises concerns about the search protocols conducted during the initial arrest and processing at the Annapolis Police Department.

