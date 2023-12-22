December 22, 2023
Annapolis, US 40 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Document Collaboration Services: Transforming Workflow Efficiency After Arrest in Annapolis, Suspect Found With Drugs When Brought to County Detention Center Open or Closed? City Events Leading Into New Year’s Military Bowl Events — Come Out and Celebrate For Free! Pusser’s (Almost) Last Hurrah on New Year’s Eve
Local News

After Arrest in Annapolis, Suspect Found With Drugs When Brought to County Detention Center

Anne Arundel County Department of Corrections officers discovered that a suspect, whom the Annapolis Police Department arrested, had a controlled drug substance upon arrival at Central Booking.

The 38-year-old Annapolis resident was apprehended on an outstanding warrant the previous day. After being arrested and held at the Annapolis Department overnight, the suspect was taken to the Jennifer Road Detention Center for processing. The illicit substance was discovered during her processing at Central Booking on December 21, 2023. The discovery was made just before the suspect was to be moved from holding to the general population.

The Annapolis Police Department Communications Department received notification from the Department of Corrections staff. An Annapolis Police officer responded to the jail and officially charged the woman with possession of a controlled drug substance. The seized substance was collected as evidence and subsequently submitted for further analysis.

This incident raises concerns about the search protocols conducted during the initial arrest and processing at the Annapolis Police Department.

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

Open or Closed? City Events Leading Into New Year’s

 Next Article

Document Collaboration Services: Transforming Workflow Efficiency

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu