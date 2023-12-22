Open or Closed? City Events Leading Into New Year’s

City of Annapolis government offices will be closed on Monday, December 25, 2023 in observance of Christmas and Monday, January 1, 2024 in observance of the New Year.

Christmas closures and schedule changes:

Transit: Annapolis Transit will operate a Sunday schedule on Christmas Eve (December 24). There is no transit bus service on Monday, December 25. The Magenta shuttle will operate on a regular schedule (until 8 p.m.).

Recreation and Parks: The Roger W. "Pip" Moyer Recreation Center will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24. Both the Stanton Center and Pip Moyer will be closed on Monday, December 25.

Refuse and Recycling Collection: Monday collections will move to Tuesday. Tuesday collections will move to Wednesday. Thursday and Friday collections will be unaffected.

New Year’s closures and schedule changes:

Transit: Annapolis Transit will operate a Sunday schedule on New Year’s Eve (December 31). The Magenta Shuttle will operate until 12:30 a.m. There will be no transit bus service on Monday, January 1, 2024. The Magenta shuttle will not operate on New Year’s Day.

Recreation and Parks: The Roger W. "Pip" Moyer Recreation Center will close at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 31. Both the Stanton Center and Pip Moyer will be closed on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Refuse and Recycling Collection: Monday collections will move to Tuesday. Tuesday collections will move to Wednesday. Thursday and Friday collections will be unaffected.

Mayor Gavin Buckley and the Annapolis City Council wish you and your family a happy holiday season, whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanza. “All these holidays are a time for gratitude and grace,” Mayor Buckley said. “May the New Year bring peace, good health, and good will to your family, our City of Annapolis staff and colleagues, and the community.”

Other City events include:

The NapTown Anti-Dope Move(meant) will host a Health Fair from 4 to 8 p.m. on December 30, 2023, at the Roger W. “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center (273 Hilltop Lane). This is a public event and will include community resources for mental and physical health, recovery, and treatment, plus free food, games, giveaways, and health screenings.

Military Bowl Events (Dec 26-27):

Miracle on Annapolis Street Clydesdale Parade (West Annapolis) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26. Please note that Annapolis Street between Giddings Avenue and Melvin Avenue will be close for a street party.

Military Bowl Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Dec. 27 at City Dock. Please follow Annapolis Police direction and be alert to rolling road closures. The parade route is: City Dock to Main Street, to West Street, to Calvert Street, to Rowe Blvd., to Taylor Ave., ending at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The 2023 Military Bowl will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. This year’s teams are Tulane Vs. Virginia Tech. This is a ticketed event.

New Year’s Celebrations (Dec. 31):

On Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, the City of Annapolis will host fireworks over the harbor at 7 p.m. (family hour) and at midnight.

Downtown Shuttle: The downtown “Magenta” shuttle will operate on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the shuttle will run to the top of Main Street only (at Church Circle).

Here are a few reminders for celebrating New Year’s Eve in downtown Annapolis (if coming into town by vehicle or boat):

There will be NO shuttle service to and from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

If conditions warrant, a warming bus will be stationed in front of the Harbormaster’s Office beginning at 6 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.

There will not be any parking restrictions or road closures specifically related to New Year’s Eve. Free parking at metered spaces in the commercial district is for two hours only by using the ParkMobile app. Time limits will be enforced. Parking in residential areas is paid through ParkMobile with a two-hour limit. Residents with a parking pass park for free and have no time limits. Parking is available at garages and the free downtown “Magenta” shuttle will get visitors from garages in the West Street corridor to downtown and back again.

Because of the potential for crowded conditions, boaters are urged to select their preferred viewing-area anchorage early and are also warned to avoid the 1,000-foot safety zone around the fireworks barge. The 1,000-foot safety zone covers all of Spa Creek from Susan Campbell Park to the Chart House. You will not be able to transit that entire portion of Spa Creek from 4 p.m. to midnight. Please note: Immediately after the fireworks, the barge will be underway to clear the harbor. All boaters are urged to heed the instructions of safety and law enforcement officials including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, the Annapolis Police, the Annapolis Fire Department, the Annapolis Harbormaster and others.

Remember, the Annapolis New Year’s Eve City Dock celebration is an alcohol-free event. If you would like to celebrate with alcohol, please visit one of our wonderful local bars, restaurants or hotels. If you are attending New Year’s Eve celebrations anywhere in the area, please drink responsibly and utilize designated drivers.

