Hope Springs Eternal with Latest Annapolis Symphony Concert on March 20th

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra celebrates the arrival of spring with String Serenades, the fourth virtual performance in the Symphony’s Masterworks Series, on Saturday, March 20, at 8 pm, from Maryland Hall.

“We wanted to give the spring equinox a pivotal significance at this point in our lives,” said ASO Music Director Maestro José-Luis Novo. “Our program echoes both the reflective and the hopeful moods in which we will likely find ourselves at this stage of the season and the pandemic as we look forward to an imminently brighter future.”

The ASO’s performance of String Serenades, under the direction of Maestro José-Luis Novo, will include:

Gabriel Pierné Serenade, Op. 7

Serenade, Op. 7 Florence Price Andante moderato for strings

Andante moderato for strings Dmitri Shostakovich Chamber Symphony op. 110a

Chamber Symphony op. 110a Josef Suk Serenade for Strings in Eb Major, Op. 6

“The Pierné and Suk string serenades, respectively opening and closing this program, are meant to genuinely delight and enchant the listener,” said Maestro Novo. “In contrast and in response to another dark time in history, Shostakovich’s powerful Chamber Symphony was created in memory of the victims of fascism and war as a reaction to the devastation from World War II. Florence Price’s Andante moderato alternates lyrical and playful touches and certainly emboldens us to celebrate Women’s History Month with our pioneer female African American composer.”

A single household viewing ticket for this concert is $49. An All-Access Household Pass, available for $99 per household, includes this concert (ASO Live!), the pre-concert discussion with Dr. Rachel Franklin (ASO Chat), unlimited replays of this and previous concerts along with bonus video content from the ASO (ASO Replay). Tickets are available at www.SymphonyPlus.org or the box office at 410.263.0907.

