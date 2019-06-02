Annapolitan, John Degen, tapped to led new Bay Village assisted living community



Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based IntegraCare Corporation, owner-operator of twelve senior care communities in the eastern U.S. has named John Degen as Executive Operations Officer of Bay Village Assisted Living & Memory Care in Annapolis, Maryland.

The new senior care community, scheduled to open in early 2020, will be an 88-apartment community including 16 apartments in a memory care neighborhood. Degen is a twenty-year senior care veteran owning and operating Chesapeake Caregivers, an in-home senior care organization and operator of two assisted living communities.

“Bay Village is a dream opportunity for me as a lifetime Annapolis resident and health care provider,” said Degen. He added, “As Executive Operations Officer, I look forward to providing our residents with the highest quality of care in our new state-of-the-art community.”

Bay Village Assisted Living and Memory Care features a LEED Gold building that includes multiple dining venues including a bistro with demonstration kitchen, an art studio, theater, expansive outdoor spaces, and a senior specific fitness center. Additionally, the latest technology will be deployed for resident safety and security. Bay Village will overlook 3 acres of forest conservation within Annapolis city limits and will exceed the City’s strict 50% tree canopy rule.

In announcing Degen’s position, IntegraCare Chief Operating Officer Megan Campbell said, “This is going to be a very special community and one that requires a very special leader. John is uniquely qualified as an experienced health care professional and business leader, who has called Annapolis home for many years.”

While slated to open in early 2020 on Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis, the sales office will open in early June of this year to showcase the new community and its many amenities. Here, families can learn more about the quality of care that will be offered at Bay Village Assisted Living & Memory Care.

