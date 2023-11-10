The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Welcome to this week’s Canines & Crosstreks. Today, we go small and get to know Layla and Coda!

Up first is Layla! She is a 6-year-old toy Pomeranian–otherwise known as a fluffball. But right now, she is recovering from a bunch of fleas from when she was surrendered earlier this week, so she’s not looking as fluffy as she will in a few weeks. She was still very unsure about what is happening so she was a bit cautious to come and meet us; so she may be perfect for a single person or a couple–not sure yet about younger kids. Bonus points for Layla–she’s worked out all of those puppy antics and she’s a great dog for a condo or apartment!

Now Coda was a bundle of energy (you’ll hear the microphones falling to the table periodically). He’s an 8-month-old terrier mix and none of us could come up with the right mix. At times he looked like he had some Italian Greyhound, Miniature Collie or Australian Shepherd in him. Who knows? The DNA tests are not in. Coda was all about exploring and having fun and meeting people and the resident cats (although Jimmy and Cat Woman were not as enthused). He would be a perfect dog for anyone–single, couple, or family. A yard to run in is ideal, but he’s small enough for a condo or apartment as long as you can get him some on-leash exercise!

Annapolis Subaru is gearing up for their Share The Love event on November 16th (runs through early January), where they will donate $250 for every new car sold to one of five national charities selected by Subaru or one Hometown Charity selected by Annapolis Subaru (This year they selected the Ullman House). But, the buyer gets to direct where the donation goes, and if they opt for the Hometown Charity, Annapolis Subaru will up the ante and contribute an additional $150. Also, they will donate $5 for every oil change as well!

And remember, November is coming, and Lights on the Bay will be opening on the 19th with Lights & Leashes for you and your pup on the 17th and 18th! And if you need any reusable grocery bags, Giant is the place to go this month. For every $2.50 bag you buy, Giant will donate $1 to the SPCA. More information on Lights on the Bay is here!

There is an awful lot of community events and community giving happening this holiday season! Let’s all see what we can do to make it as good as possible for the animals at the SPCA and for young adult cancer patients at the Ullman House!

Layla and Coda

Do you have a place in your home and heart for these pups??

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

