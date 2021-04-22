2021 Walk for the Woods scheduled for This Saturday



The Scenic Rivers Land Trust is excited to once again partner with AAC Dept. of Recreation and Parks to host a day of guided hikes and public access to the Bacon Ridge Natural Area, which is County owned but currently not completely open to the public. This is a relaxing day of enjoying our local woods!

For the safety of participants and volunteers, the traditional event will be modified to conform with state and county COVID-19 public gathering requirements. We anticipate a fantastic, safe day in our local, protected woods!

Bacon Ridge Natural Area’s 1,000+ acres are graced with upland streams, lily-filled ponds, nesting birds, and spring wildflowers.

The event will require advance online registration and timed entry to control gathering size. Attendees will access the natural area via Farm Road (typically not open to the public).

Experts in wildlife, native plants, birds, and more will be on-site and available to attendees. Plus, self-guided hike options will be offered, complete with trail maps and educational signage posted along the trails. Hikes range from 1 to 4 miles, vary in degree of difficulty, and are on marked trails.

On Saturday, April 24th, 2021 from 7:00am to 3:00pm, celebrate Earth Day with Scenic Rivers Land Trust. Join a guided hike , or walk through the trails on your own. Come for an hour or stay for the whole event! The first guided hike leaves at 7:30am, the last one leaves at 1:00pm. These are not paved trails, and are very hilly. It’s a good idea to bring a sturdy pair of hiking boots, a walking stick, and water. Dogs are welcome after 10am on a leash. Free admission! Donations are welcome, and will support Scenic Rivers Land Trust’s work. Rain date: Sunday April 25th, 2021 from 7:00am to 3:00pm

Walk for the Woods is an event to celebrate families exploring the outdoors, the beautiful Bacon Ridge Natural Area, and land protection to provide quality of life, wildlife, and Chesapeake Bay and River health. Scenic Rivers Land Trust has been promoting the protection of, and public access to, Bacon Ridge Natural Area for over a decade. This 900+ acre area is the centerpiece of the South River Greenway, a rare 4,000+ acre area of intact forest in Anne Arundel County. People who can enjoy and care about this vital forest, we believe, will help protect it.

