Leadership Anne Arundel Food Drive+ Scheduled for November 18th

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced the 4th Annual Alumni Food Collection Event scheduled for Saturday, November 18, 2023, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Chambers Park in Annapolis.

For the fourth year, in partnership with the Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center’s Blood Donor Center, participants can also make a much-needed blood donation, and #justonesweater will be collecting sweaters as part of their annual sweater drive.

“This event began during the most challenging early days of the COVID pandemic with LAA grads from the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, Feed Anne Arundel, and the Greater Parole Community Association, collecting more than 3,000 pounds of food and supplies and more than $1,300 in cash donations despite COVID gathering restrictions,” says Kris Shock, LAA’s President & CEO. “Now it’s becoming a ‘collection-palooza,’ with additional LAA grads adding blood donation and sweater collection to the event. We are proud to support and amplify the leadership and generosity of the LAA community and look forward to far surpassing last year’s donations.”

Working in collaboration with the Greater Parole Community Association, Anne Arundel Food Bank, Luminis Health AAMC(LHAAMC), #justonesweater, the event calls on the community-at-large to provide curbside donations at Chamber’s Park located at 14 Dorsey Avenue in Annapolis. Items in most need include:

Canned meats

Peanut butter & jelly (plastic jars)

Boxed pasta & sauce (plastic jars)

Healthy snacks (breakfast bars, dried fruit)

Cereal

Soups /canned meals (chef boyardee)

Mac n cheese

Baby food

Ensure / nutritional supplements

Infant & adult diapers and wipes

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Deodorant

The LHAAMC Blood Donation Bus will also be onsite, and donors can register to give blood in advance on the LAA event page or just show up at the event.

#justonesweater will be collecting men’s, women’s, and children’s gently used, clean sweaters, fleeces, and hoodies. No coats, please. Be a part of making someone else’s winter warmer in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

LAA Alumni are invited to register on the LAA website to participate as volunteers, directing food and blood donors and collecting, sorting, and loading food donations.

Visit the LAA community calendar at www.leadershipaa.org for more information.

