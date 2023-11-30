Freebies in the Free State: What to Look Out for in Maryland

The nickname of “Free State” obviously doesn’t derive from Maryland being known for offering heaps of free things, but rather it being a state of freedom since 1864. Still, looking at all of the initiatives and businesses in Maryland offering free things to the residents, it seems as though the nickname, in modern times, could maybe take on a double meaning. Here are some of the free things that you can enjoy in Maryland that you may not have known about.

Free trees across the Free State

There’s a grand effort underway spearheaded by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. To help residents restore tree cover across the state’s cities, towns, and open areas, the Tree-Mendous Maryland initiative continues to help people get low-cost and even free trees. In doing so, the program helps to clean the air, clean the water, add some greenery to grey, concrete jungles, and create environmentally viable places to live.

It’s all about offering affordable trees for residents to plant on their public lands and at home. At dnr.maryland.gov, you can fill out the Tree-Mendous Order Form to get quality native trees planted on your local public land with free deliveries each spring and fall. For trees at home, you can also get coupons worth $25 on a tree. Baltimore and Montgomery have also staged outright free tree giveaways, so keep an eye out for them!

Free online entertainment in the Free State

Invariably these days, online entertainment means a subscription fee. Netflix, Hulu, and Game Pass all headline this movement of paying a relatively small amount for access to an extensive library of entertainment products. Now, with the fully-fledged options tabled in Maryland, a certain online platform is offering all of its leading games for free.

As detailed by bonusfinder.com, you can play Starburst, Sugar Rush, Wolf Gold, and Big Bass Bonanza online completely free at their top-rated sweepstakes casino. These online slots are very popular at sites in other states that host a full iGaming industry. In the Free State, they can be enjoyed for free. A new account gets 2.3 sweepstake coins as well as a heap of gold coins and regular rewards to play these games.

Free access to the metaverse in the Free State

The metaverse remains somewhat of a strange concept to many, let alone a strange business idea to dunk well over $36 billion into – as Meta has. Yet, a fair bit of ground has been made over the last few years, and the UMGC has played a good part in its development. Now, the UMGC Metaverse can be explored through spatial.io.

The virtual venue hosted a Homecoming earlier this year, with users being able to customise their names, avatars, and then go on to explore the campus. You could go from the Networking Lounge to the UMGC Arts Exhibit and then over to the Celebration Zone. The only hitch to this experience not being free is the need for a VR headset, but it is possible to get cardboard VR sets that work just fine.

See what you can do with the free trees, games, and virtual worlds offered right here in Maryland!

