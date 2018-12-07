Chris Botti tickets on sale today at noon!

Rams Head Promotions announces Chris Botti at Maryland Hall for Creative Arts in Annapolis, Maryland on Sunday, April 7th. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 7th, at 12 p.m.

Fans that missed Grammy winning artist Chris Botti on PBS’ Great Performances series this past summer will now have the opportunity to see him live in Annapolis, Maryland in the spring of 2019.

Chris Botti has become the largest-selling American instrumental artist. His success has crossed over to audiences usually reserved for pop music and his ongoing association with PBS has led to four #1 jazz albums, as well as multiple Gold, Platinum and Grammy Awards. His latest album Impressions won the Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album at the 2013 55th Grammy Awards.

Over the past three decades, Botti has recorded and performed with the best in music, including Sting, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Josh Groban, Yo-Yo Ma, Michael Bublé, Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell, John Mayer, Andrea Bocelli, Joshua Bell, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and even Frank Sinatra.

With Impressions and the albums that preceded it, Chris Botti has thoroughly established himself as one of the important, innovative figures of the contemporary music world.

Show Details

Chris Botti | Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

Sunday, April 7, 2019 | 8pm

TICKETS:

Ticketfly.com

www.marylandhall.org

Rams Head On Stage Box Office at 33 West Street, Annapolis, MD (410) 268-4545

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB