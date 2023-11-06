Daily News Brief | November 6, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Senator Sarah Elfreth wants to go to Washington. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department needs help naming their new fireboat. The recent Annapolis Boat Shows were a resounding success. Navy’s game against Temple was not a resounding success, We also have pod news about Canines & Crosstreks, and the Local Business Spotlight with the Benjamin Mario Shadrick Foundation!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here today with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning. It is Monday, November 6th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I think Annapolis may be giving Eastport a complex! Two years in a row when the MRE has lost the tug–will Annapolis three-peat next year? Hey, a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. We have a daily news recap newsletter. It’s great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 p.m. every night. I’ll drop a signup link right here!

Daily News Recap Newsletter Sign Up: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Anyhow, we have a bunch of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

Well, it’s official. Our own State Senator, Sarah Elfreth wants to go to Washington. Not a real surprise, but she announced her run for the soon-to-be-vacated seat of current Congressman John Sarbanes. A very effective Senator here in Maryland and a strong advocate for the Bay, Elfreth said she was tired of the toxicity in Washington and felt it was not going to change unless good people run. Elfreth was elected in 2018 and 2022 and will not need to give up her seat to run for Congress. But she will have some strong competition in Delegate Vanessa Atterberry, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, and fellow Senator Clarence Lam. The primary will be May 14, 2024, which does not give her a lot of time after the General Assembly session gavels out. General Assembly rules prevent a sitting member from campaigning during the session.

If you remember Boaty McBoatface, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department wants your creativity in naming one of two new fireboats on order. We have a photo is a similar boat up on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and the link to offer your suggestions. You can put your name into submission until the end of the month and the top names will be put on the department’s social media for a final vote. The second boat will be named in a similar fashion, but only department members will be allowed to submit in that one!

Speaking of boats, the tally is not done yet, but the Annapolis Boat Shows have said that despite some dicy weather both boat shows were a resounding success. Attendees, vendors, and the Boat Show were all thrilled once again. The shows do make a contribution to the City each year and usually that happens sometime in November! So stay tuned for the tally which is usually in the six-figure range–no decimal points!

Navy was supposed to win their game against Temple on Saturday. But they were, once again outplayed by the Owls and ended up losing again 32-18. Navy now stands at 3-5 for the season with four more games to play with what Bill Wagner at the Capital said should be easy games! UAB is 3-6, ECU is 1-8, SMU is 7-2, and Army is 3-6 but they just trounced Air Force this weekend like Air Force trounced Navy two weeks ago. We will see if Coach Newberry can turn this around at all. Up next is the University of Alabama Birmingham on Saturday with a kick-off at 3:30 pm!

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Muffin and Storm. And hopefully, you have some room in your heart and home for them–if they are still there. Both were amazing lovebug pups!

On Saturday, we spoke with Erin at Charting Careers and if you want to see the great things this organization is doing for your youth in the area…do give that a listen!

